ELKTON — Ten students en route to Calvert Elementary School were not hurt Monday morning when a tractor trailer rear-ended the bus on which they were riding, according to Maryland State Police at the North East barrack.
Neither the bus driver nor the truck driver were injured either, police said.
The students were transferred to another bus and went on to the school after the 8:25 a.m. collision.
The bus was stopped on Telegraph Road near Fairview Road north of Elkton with its red lights flashing when a tractor trailer driven by Anthony Martin, 30, from Stevens, Pa., drove into the back of the bus.
Perry Willis, executive director for support services for Cecil County Public Schools, said the bus sustained significantly less damage than did the tractor trailer.
"It was the bumper and probably the back quarter panel was dented in a little bit," Willis said Monday afternoon of the damages to the bus.
Damage to the front of the truck was such that it had to be towed from the travel portion of the road.
"His hood and grill was busted up," Willis said of the truck, which appeared to be hauling grain.
Martin was charged with failing to control speed to avoid a collision.
