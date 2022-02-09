ELKTON — The Cecil County Arts Council hosted the CCPS student show in the Art Council’s building at 135 East Main Street in Elkton on Friday, offering a place for high school student artists to sell their artwork.
“I think it makes them create more,” Cecil County Arts Council Director Annmarie Hamilton said. “Every kid needs cash.”
The proceeds from the sales go directly to the student artists, with the Arts Council taking a small commission.
Around 120 artworks from CCPS students are exhibited in the showcase. Fine Arts Coordinator David Hastings said the showcase gives students the invaluable experience of discussing their art and techniques.
“The students light up when somebody is looking at their work and buying it,” Hastings said.
Bohemia Manor sophomore Amanda Davis created several paintings for the exhibit, including a portrait titled “Rosie.” Davis often struggled with painting faces, until she improved her skills with practice.
“There was a time when I was afraid of drawing faces,” Davis said. “I hated drawing them because I thought I sucked at them.”
Davis sold two paintings on Friday, one of a moth and one of a cat.
Perryville High School junior Echo Charlton showcased a mix of ceramics and paintings. One work “Golden Girl” featured an image of a woman with a golden afro out of spray paint and acrylic.
“I’m really inspired by powerful women,” Charlton said.
Charlton’s other work focuses on ceramics. Her piece “Toxicity” features a woman’s head, complete with hair, covered in eyes, giving a feeling of horror. She also presented a series of ceramic cats, wearing cute hats or mushroom caps.
“It’s definitely therapy for me. A lot of emotions go into all of my paintings,” Charlton said. “I have autism so it’s difficult for me to process things, but art allows me to dive deep into something, to think and process what’s going on in the world around me.”
The CCPS Student Show will be on view at the Arts Council building until Feb. 28.
