ELKTON — With many holiday traditions on hold this year, including taking trips to see friends and family, it may be time to revisit an ancient, powerful and decidedly underrated form of travel during your homebound holiday quarantine — reading.
Cecil County Public Library curates an annual list of recommended reads, which it shares early on in the holiday season to give patrons gift ideas. In a normal year, they would set up displays in each branch, creating cute gift tags describing the books, outlining the type of readers they might be suited for, suggesting similar titles and authors.
With most in-person service out of commission at the moment, library staff focused on sharing book recommendations online. Megan Coleman, an adult services library associate at the Rising Sun branch, curated the recommendations this year.
“I tried to pick some different ones so we’d have a variety for a broad audience,” Coleman said. “What we’re trying to do with the library is have something for everyone.”
For frustrated travel-addicts, Coleman recommends Rudy’s Rules for Travel: Life Lessons from Around the Globe by Mary K. Jensen, a short but fun read chock-full of stories about a couple with very different personalities and approaches to travel.
“It’s as much about the trips that this couple takes as their relationship with each other,” Coleman said. “If there are people out there who are missing travel, this would definitely be a great book.”
Another topical read might be The Best Cook in the World: Tales from my Momma’s Table by Rick Bragg, an ‘ode to food and family’ with delicious Southern-style fixin’s and tales of family drama that will tug at the heartstrings.
Coleman said it brought back her own memories of good food and family tradition, and seemed like an appropriate pick for the time of year.
“I spend time in the kitchen with my mom and grandmother learning how to cook those dishes that are considered family favorites,” she said. “Those are the things you remember from your childhood.”
She also included a debut novel, Shiner by Amy Jo Burns, a coming-of-age story set in beautiful Appalachia. Highlighting work from up-and-coming authors is an important way to support those writers while also helping readers explore.
“It’s a really good thing for us to champion those debut novels, because they’re not necessarily getting the same amount of press,” she said. “We can help people along to find new authors.”
None of Coleman’s 2020 recommendations feature stories set in 2020 itself — she suspects, based on conversations with writers and readers, that it’s still too soon to delve into the significance of the pandemic turmoil.
“I’m very interested to see what’s going to happen, where we’re going to go in the future,” she said. “We’ll see.”
She encouraged readers to seek recommendations from library staff, saying that they will often try to match a reader’s interests and preferences with the best options for that individual. It’s satisfying, she said, to know that a reader enjoys a library-recommended book.
“We want to find you a book that you’re going to connect with, that is going to be really meaningful to you,” she said. “I also personally see it as a challenge. So we found something you like — can we find you something else?”
Many readers may take a break over the holidays to settle down with a book for the first time this year — and that’s okay. It’s never too late to start reading. And for anyone who gets addicted and wants to keep it up, Coleman recommends they check out the library’s Winter Reading Program, where readers can take on challenges and enter to win raffle prizes.
To see more recommendations, to check out books or to learn more about the Winter Reading Program, visit cecilcountylibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.