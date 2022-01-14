Overnight extreme low temperatures coupled with wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour, heavy snow and ice are on tap for the weekend. Look for the snow to start Sunday afternoon and fall heavily for several hours before switching to ice.
CECIL COUNTY — As if single digit temperatures overnight were not bad enough, forecasters watching an approaching winter storm say the current track indicates a heavy snow will be followed by a coating of ice.
Kurtis Eller with Northern Maryland Weather Buffs said Friday night that indicators are the storm is tracking way from the coast.
"Right now we have a more inland storm, which is bad for ice," Eller said.
He expects the storm to begin Sunday afternoon with six hours of moderate to heavy snowfall.
"After that, a switch to heavy mixing with a quarter inch of ice before the rain starts," Eller said.
Most of Cecil County and surrounding areas will see as much as four inches of snow. More than 24 hours out, Eller said this storm still has the opportunity to change its track. An easterly move would deliver more snow and less mixing of precipitation.
On top of all this, Eller said, is the wind. Look for 30- to 40- mile per hour sustained winds with gusts of 50- to 55- mph. This also means wind chills in the minus degrees at night when coupled with air temperatures around 12 Friday night and 9 on Saturday.
Because of this polar express the Cecil County Health Department and Department of Social Services put out a Freezing Weather Advisory through Jan. 16 to make shelter space available for those in need. The advisory also warned about the dangers of frostbite to exposed skin.
