NORTH EAST — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wednesday afternoon fire in the Lakeside community that destroyed a truck reported stolen in Pennsylvania.
The 2007 Chevrolet Suburban was declared a loss after North East Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the blaze in the woods near Champlain Court. Reported by a resident at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters got the blaze knocked down in five minutes.
The loss was estimated at $10,000.
Investigators report this is the second time they been called to the area for a vehicle fire. The first was March 8.
The Suburban was reported stolen from a residence in Landenburg, Pa.
Anyone with information should contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-386-3050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.