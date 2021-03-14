ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a stolen car was found burning at the end of a road near Elkton on Friday morning, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby called 911 at 6:24 a.m. Friday, after discovering the burning 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt at the end of Bratton Road, fire officials said. Approximately five firefighters with Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials added.
The blaze destroyed the car, which had an estimated value of $3,500, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
“The vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of Blue Ball Road area (north of Elkton) prior to discovery,” Alkire said.
As of Tuesday, MOSFM investigators still had not pinpointed where on the vehicle the fire started, nor had they determined the cause of the blaze, fire officials reported.
MOSFM officials are asking anyone who with information that might help in this investigation to call Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Northeast Regional tip-line at 410-386-3050
