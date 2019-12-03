ELKTON – An arson investigation is continuing after someone set fire to a commercial vehicle that was found abandoned near an Elkton-area intersection on Monday — a day after it had been reported stolen in Delaware, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A resident called 911 at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, after discovering the unoccupied 2019 GMC U-Haul truck near the intersection of Russell Road and Orchard Hill, north of Elkton, fire officials reported.
MOSFM investigators noticed fire damage on the exterior of the driver's side of the truck, fire officials said. Investigators identified the truck owner as Marrows Wireless LLC, based in Newark, Del., fire officials added. The mini-mart sells and repairs wireless phones and also rents out U-Haul trucks.
“The vehicle was reported stolen on (Monday) to the New Castle (Del.) County Police Department,” reported Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman.
The truck sustained an estimated $5,000 in structural damage, according to Alkire, who noted that fire companies were not dispatched because the blaze had burned itself out before the resident discovered the abandoned truck.
With the investigation ongoing, MOSFM detectives are asking anyone with information about this fire to call the agency's Bel Air office at 410-836-4844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.