NORTH EAST — There will be an event Saturday morning that is part fundraiser, and part tribute and anyone can participate.
Stepping For Heroes beings at 7 a.m. at North East Volunteer Fire Company. Shannon Alexander is the organizer of the unique event.
“People will be stepping up and down on the curb in front of the station house,” Alexander said Tuesday. “The goal is to replicate the steps firefighters took Sept. 11.”
That means participants will take 1,980 steps up and down the curb. That’s how many firefighters took to rescue people from the 110-story World Trade Center Towers on that fateful morning when highjacked airliners flew into the buildings in New York City.
“Just show up Saturday at the fire hall,” Alexander said. Participants can donate and start stepping. Of course, one can also donate and watch, she added. Commemorative T-shirts will also be available for purchase, with all proceeds going to North East Fire Company.
“There will be people in turnout gear doing it,” Alexander said, referring to all the protective clothing and equipment firefighters wear on the job.
The first wave of 100 steppers will move from 7 until 8:30. At that time there will be a break to remember the events of Sept. 11 with comments from NEFC Chief Shawn Day, NE Police Chief James Just and Gene Daley, Commander of Cecil County Memorial VFW Post #6027 in North East.
“There will be a National Moment of Silence and the bells will ring at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church,” she said.
The Rev. John R. Schaeffer, pastor of St. Mary Anne’s, will offer prayers followed by Olivia Reynolds singing “God Bless America.”
“It’s going to be a really cool ceremony,” Alexander said.
Afterward a second wave will take those 1,980 steps. Alexander expects there will be a lot of emotions flowing.
“It really was a life-changing event for us ... that are still very vivid and apply to what’s going on in current times,” she said.
