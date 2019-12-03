CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County, along with the rest of Maryland, has a rapidly growing population of senior citizens. And with almost 4.5 million licensed drivers in the state, one can never be too safe on the roads.
Natural changes that come with advanced age can impact a person’s ability to drive, and can be a sensitive subject for families.
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is reminding older drivers this week that there's a plethora of options for safe transportation.
“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that all drivers remain safe on the road for as long as possible,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Hogan’s Highway Safety Representative.
Older Driver Safety Awareness Week's mission, a statement said, is to promote the importance of mobility and transportation options for older adults and emphasizes the importance of recognizing changes in driving abilities and understanding risk factors.
The risk of sustaining a serious injury in a crash increases with advanced age, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
"A 55-year-old female has about a 10 percent risk of injury in a frontal crash at a speed of 31 miles per hour, while an 80-year-old female has a 40 percent risk of injury in the same crash," MDOT MVA officials said.
The administration issued the following tips for senior adults to drive safely, preparedly and to avoid crashes:
- Avoid driving in severe weather.
- Schedule regular vision and hearing tests.
- See a doctor if pain, stiffness or arthritis seem to get in the way of driving.
- If possible, drive a car with automatic transmission, power steering, power brakes and large mirrors.
- Wear protective eyewear when necessary. It takes a 55-year-old person eight times longer to recover from sun glare compared to a 16-year-old.
- Talk with a medical provider to ask how medications may affect driving ability.
- Take a refresher course online or with a driving school licensed by MDOT MVA.
- Make sure your car is winter ready – check fluids, lights and systems before the season begins.
- Keep your gas tank near full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.
- Assemble emergency kits for your home and car. A list of items can be found at ready.gov/car.
“A driver’s age is not the only predictor of driving ability, as changes can happen at any age, but the number of crashes involving drivers aged 65 and older has steadily increased over the past decade,” said Administrator Nizer. “All drivers should be aware of potential risks, know how to manage them and know where to find helpful resources.”
Other resources
Older drivers are encouraged to explore programs that ensure a car’s safety features are properly adjusted to the driver’s needs. CarFit is a free program to educate drivers on how they can be safest in their car – including the proper adjustment of seat belts, airbag safety, reducing blind spots and safe driving habits. To find a CarFit event, visit car-fit.org/carfit/RegisterCarFit. In addition, the National Safety Council’s MyCarDoesWhat.org website provides resources to educate drivers on the ever-changing world of car safety features.
MDOT MVA produces a Resource Guide for Aging Drivers that provides detailed information and easy-to-use tools for customers to learn more about aging, health and driving. To download the resource guide, go to bit.ly/35ZEOR7.
If you or a loved one begins to recognize the warning signs for diminished driving capacity, officials say to contact an occupational therapist or a driver rehabilitation specialist to get information, advice and to learn about other transportation options to stay mobile in the community. MDOT MVA’s Resource Guide for Aging Drivers provides a list of Maryland Driver Rehabilitation Programs.
For more information on Older Driver Safety Week, visit aota.org/Conference-Events/Older-Driver-Safety-Awareness-Week.aspx.
Gov. Larry Hogan's office has also proclaimed December 2-8 as Maryland Winter Safety Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.