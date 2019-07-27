ELKTON — After a mediation session between state, county and town officials, the Maryland Department of the Environment approved Cecil County’s 2019 Master Water and Sewer Plan on Monday, July 22, including changes to allow the town of Rising Sun to install infrastructure outside of its municipal limits, officials reported.
The state approval caps an 18-month-long planning process that was marked by contentious debate between Rising Sun and county officials over the town’s desire to expand its reach. Although the matter may now be settled, how each side announced the conclusion was indicative of the debate: the county’s press release about the approval never mentioned the town’s amendments while the town issued a scathing retort in its own release Thursday.
“The plan that the county is announcing and taking credit for as a success was brought about by state agencies mandating the county to treat the town fairly and to bring the county’s plan into compliance with state guidelines,” the town wrote in its release.
Rising Sun officials reported that the county solicited their help several years ago to support various economic development initiatives and to assist in addressing “well-documented health and safety issues related to water quality.”
In early 2016, the town began working with then-newly-elected County Executive Alan McCarthy and county staff toward those goals, and reportedly even received approvals from the county to proceed through the process to serve the former Southern States property as well as Rising Sun Elementary and West Nottingham Academy, officials said.
“Despite what started out as very productive meetings soon took on a different tone when the town did not agree with turning over these resources to the county to distribute as they saw fit. More importantly, like other towns of Cecil County, Rising Sun was not in favor of giving up its town-funded resources to the Route 40 corridor,” the town wrote Thursday. “It is clear that these resources would be turned over to a for-profit entity and would have resulted in significant economic benefits for that entity and the specific property owners along the Route 40 corridor. In the end, our residents would be stuck paying the infrastructure debt and receiving no direct benefit of these economic gains.”
The town reported that as they voiced opposition to turning over water and sewer infrastructure to the county, they were “pushed to the sidelines” and “forced to continually defend itself against grossly negligent misinformation that was being disseminated by county officials to citizens; and clear efforts on the part of some county officials to negatively influence and undo agreements and understandings with our partners.”
On Friday, McCarthy and county officials expressed bewilderment to the town’s comments and said they had never asked the town to turn over infrastructure. Al Wein, county director of administration, added that misunderstanding may have arisen from prior discussions about possibilities.
“We have talked to the towns many times over the last 20 years about the regionalization of water and sewer operations, and the possible formation of a water and sewer authority,” he said. “But those discussions are purely conceptual.”
McCarthy, who has publicly discussed his support for utility regionalization in recent months, said that it is a long-term vision meant for the public good through cost-sharing and reliability.
“Water/sewer is a very necessary public utility and it should be an enterprise fund, or one that only creates enough revenue to fund its operation,” he said. “We’re here to do what’s best for the county and the towns.”
The master water and sewer plan outlines service plans for the next 10 years, in concert with the county’s 2010 Comprehensive Plan, and concentrates growth along the Interstate 95 and the U.S. Route 40 corridor. Rising Sun officials began voicing their opposition to the plan, however, after outlying areas they had identified for future growth were designated as Rural Conservation District (RCD), where public utilities wouldn't be allowed unless in an emergency, under the McCarthy administration plan.
The administration has argued that those lands have been designated RCD for decades, and the town never voiced opposition to Master Water and Sewer Plans prior to a public hearing this spring.
Town officials spent weeks lobbying the Cecil County Council to amend the plan to allow Rising Sun to extend water service outside its borders, even delivering thousands of pages of exhibits to the council to support their claim.
While several council members were sympathetic to the town’s desires, they ultimately approved the plan without the town’s amendments in order to move the plan into the state’s review period. Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion vowed to continue the fight at the state level — and ultimately he was successful.
Marion told the Whig that he met in a Baltimore mediation session with Town Administrator Calvin Bonenberger, County Administrative Director Wein, County Department of Land Use and Development Director Eric Sennstrom, MDE Secretary Ben Grumbles, Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rob McCord and representatives from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office in order to air the town’s grievances over the plan.
After hearing out both sides, the state amended the plan submitted by the county to correct numerous omissions approved in recent years and to add in the several areas requested by the town.
Under the plan approved by the state, Rising Sun will provide public water to Southern States, West Nottingham Academy and Rising Sun Elementary School. While the former Southern States property has a well-documented history of contaminated wells, county and town officials disagree over whether the schools have a demonstrated “threat to public health” in their wells’ water quality.
“Although it is our constituents who attend Rising Sun Elementary School and voice concerns to us about water issues at the school, county officials have repeatedly rejected this notion, and despite the town forwarding all the MDE documentation to the county officials, they have suggested that the town was lying and/or the ‘health and safety issue did not rise to a health and safety issue in their opinion,’” the town wrote in its press release.
On Friday, Sennstrom noted that for public water to be extended to the schools in the RCD, the Cecil County Health Department would need to determine that the wells were contaminated. To date, they have not, Sennstrom said, noting that recent reports to the county from both properties have shown very few issues.
”We have absolutely no objection to addressing properties with demonstrated public health needs,” Wein added. “But we don’t want to see utility expansion in the RCD if there isn’t a demonstrated need.”
The state explicitly backed the town’s plans, however, as the 2019 Master Water and Sewer Plan reads “MDE allows and encourages connection to the town of Rising Sun’s public water system” for both schools. Furthermore, it notes that MDE data shows elevated levels of nitrate in the wells at both schools, with additional issues at West Nottingham.
What remains to be seen is the long-term impact of the state’s allowance of the town to serve these outlying areas. Under the approved plan, other properties along the infrastructure’s path in the RCD would not be able to tap in unless they could prove that they had a contaminated well, county officials said.
Bonenberger emphasized that the schools to be served are within the town’s designated growth areas, which the county recognized in its 2010 Comprehensive Plan. The town argues that it has the right to expand its reach in those areas under state law, despite a provision in the Cecil County Code that requires utility expansion outside of municipal limits to get the approval of the county executive.
“Chapter 97 of the county code is really a circumvention of state law,” Bonenberger said. “The growth areas are determined by the towns, not the county, and the state reaffirmed that in its comments on the Master Water and Sewer Plan.”
