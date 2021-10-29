ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has included Cecil County in his declaration Friday evening of a State of Emergency.
The declaration comes as Cecil and other counties with tidal waters - - including Kent and Harford counties -- are preparing for record setting tides. The National Weather Service warns that roads, sidewalks, docks, marinas; evens homes and businesses could become inundated.
“Even if you are accustomed to nuisance flooding, this is much more serious and has the potential to be much more damaging over the course of the next 24 hours,” said Governor Hogan. “We are taking this action to bring all necessary state resources to bear, and assist local jurisdictions in their response efforts. We urge Marylanders to remain vigilant, to stay tuned to local news stations for the latest updates, and to follow any instructions local officials may provide."
A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday with thunderstorms possible until that time.
High tide in Port Deposit is 3:31 Saturday morning and again at 4:08 p.m.
In Chesapeake City the tide reaches its zenith at 6:09 a.m.
By nightfall Friday all the usual places that flood during heavy rain events: Delaware Avenue and Howard and Bridge Streets in Elkton and Marina Park, Vannort Drive and spots along Main Street in Port Deposit have standing water.
In North East and Perryville police are not seeing the waters rise yet as of 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Sgt. Michael Hickey with the North East Police said the creeks in town are three to four feet below flood stage so far.
Police say they are not seeing any flooding issues in southern Cecil County either, in spite of heavy rain.
