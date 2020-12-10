BALTIMORE — With the arrival of 2021 comes the return to standard tolling rates at the Hatem and Tydings bridges in Perryville.
Crossing the Susquehanna River on Route 40, the Hatem Bridge was one of the first in Maryland to go to cashless tolling in October 2019 however when the pandemic struck in March the push was on to get all seven toll facilities into cashless mode.
Letters of Notice of Toll Due started going out to drivers in October, billing them for unpaid trips from March through June. Last month the 45-day cycle for discounted E-ZPass plans resumed, along with the 90-day cycles on the Bay Bridge plan.
Starting Jan. 1 the COVID-era discounts are gone. The Maryland Transportation Authority explained that means what had been a $8 toll at the Tydings Bridge on I-95 would be a $12 charge.
To avoid the video toll rate drivers can sign up for E-ZPass. Those who only use the Hatem Bridge can get unlimited crossing for $20 per year. There is now a second Hatem-only plan that provides unlimited crossing for two-axle vehicles and provides a 30% discount for towing a boat, other trailered item or a trailer. There’s also a 25% discount when using the other six toll facilities.
To begin the E-ZPass enrollment process call 1-888-321-6824 or visit office at the John F Kennedy Highway location at 1 Turnpike Drive inn Perryville between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The Hatem Bridge E-ZPass office is closed because of construction.
