ELKTON — Stancills, a Perryville-based construction supplier, is hoping to expand their business by adding an asphalt mixing plant to their Perryville location, causing some neighbors to be concerned about possible pollution in the area.
“We want to continue to develop the property,” owner Pierce Flanigan said. “That’s why we’re here to discuss a new asphalt plant. It’s a natural addition to the aggregate products that we make.”
Flanigan also owns P. Flanigan & Son, a company that has operated asphalt plants in Baltimore City for over 100 years. Currently, Stancills produces engineered soils and aggregate blend materials for green roofs or equestrian footing at their facility on Mountain Hill Rd., close to Pulaski Highway. The company, will continue to make their current aggregate products if they build an asphalt plant. The asphalt plant would be on their current Mountain Hill Rd. facility.
Kathryn Gunkel, of Wildwood Environmental Engineering Consultants said emissions will remain below the state of Maryland regulations for the hazardous pollutants the plant will emit, such as formaldehyde, crystalline silica, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide and more.
One of the largest air pollutants by volume the plant will emit is carbon monoxide, at 52 lbs. an hour at 400 tons per hour. Gunkel said production will average between 350 to 375 tons per hour, not the 400 tons in the permit request. Gunkel added operations will likely occur for around 2,000 to 2,500 hours a year, or 23%-29% of the year, since production is difficult during winter months.
David Dahl, who lives near the property, brought his two children to the informational meeting on Wednesday at the Cecil County Administration Building. Dahl expressed concerns about how the plant could impact his property values.
“I’m a public servant, I’m right now I’m finishing my master’s,” Dahl said. “I quit my job being an educator so I’m an intern doing psychotherapy with veterans who have PTSD at the VA. Our livelihood is tied up in that house.”
Wyatt Wallace, chairman of the Cecil County Planning Commission, spoke as a private citizen, since he lives within a mile of the proposed plant. Wallace expressed concerns about the pollution caused by the plant, especially silicate dust caused by the crushing process to create asphalt.
“There are a lot of critical air pollutants because of this asphalt mixing plant,” Wallace said. “They include carbon monoxide, oxides of nitrogen, oxides of sulfur, volatile organic compounds particulate matter and lead. Those are concerns for the neighbors that live within that area.”
Wallace said 50 to 60 people live around two and a half miles of the plant. Wallace, citing a study from Birzeit University, said the risk from air pollutants means that the plant should be built a little over two miles away from residents.
Wallace said the facility previously attempted to process coal fly ash, a coal combustion by-product in 2008. P. Flanigan & Sons did not own the company at the time, as they acquired Stancills in 2017. The county council rejected the plan to put fly ash in Cecil.
Gunkel said Stancills will comply with the screening level for pollutants established by the state.
Other residents expressed concerns about traffic issues, as more trucks would come to the area to pick up asphalt. In response to a resident’s concern about the safety of water wells, Gunkel said there are no hazardous waste solvents, and that no tanks for gas or asphalt will go underground.
The asphalt plant would create around 10 new jobs on-site, along with increased materials for construction activities in Cecil County.
The next step for the plant is a technical review of the application from the Maryland Department of the Environment Air and Radiation Management Administration. If that is approved there will be an opportunity for residents to request a public hearing.
