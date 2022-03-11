Crime scene

CONOWINGO — Maryland State Police are investigating an altercation that resulted in a 37-year-old man being stabbed Friday afternoon.

MSP spokeswoman Elena Russo said the victim was stabbed, and the suspect fled from the home in the 700 block of Old Conowingo Road. Police were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m.

“We do not know if the victim and the suspect knew each other,” Russo said.

She said after being stabbed, the victim crawled across the street and called police. The resident of that home also called police.

The victim, not being identified at this time because the investigation is ongoing, was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Check back to cecildaily.com for updates as information becomes available.

