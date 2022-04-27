In this file photo, attendees visit the numerous vendor booths during St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church’s annual Garden Market on the historic church’s grounds off South Main Street in North East. The two-day-long event returns on Friday, after a three-year gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
NORTH EAST — The 23rd annual St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market will be held on Friday and Saturday, after a three-year gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and it appears that guests and vendors alike have been waiting yearningly for the event’s return.
Some 60 vendors already have registered to take part in the garden event, which, as in years past, will be held on the historic church grounds at the southern end of Main Street in downtown North East. St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, which is some 300 years old, is located at 315 S. Main St.
The annual event typically attracts about 4,300 visitors. That number was the estimated turnout for the last garden market, which was held in the spring of 2019, about 11 months before the COVID pandemic infiltrated Maryland. The pandemic prevented the garden markets that would have been held in 2020 and in 2021.
The two-day garden market event will kick off at 8:45 a.m. Friday with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony. The garden market will be open to the public from then until 6 p.m. Friday. The garden market will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday and the event will continue until 4 p.m. that day.
In addition to various types of plants and seeds, garden market vendors have sold an array of merchandise in the past, including herbs, crafts, natural soap and all-natural insect spray.
