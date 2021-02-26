NORTH EAST — One of the most popular Spring events in Cecil County won’t happen again this year because of COVID, say organizers of St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market.
However organizers promise the market will be back when the pandemic is over.
Until last May the Episcopal church at 315 South Main St. in North East had been hosting the two-day outdoor festival which Bruce England, senior warden of the Vestry, was a favorite with vendors and the community and the Vestry kept that in mind.
“How do we plan for an event that brings thousands to our place,” England said, adding under current guidelines from the Episcopal Diocese of Easton, only 25 people can attend church inside the sanctuary.
“We talked about, can we do it smaller, can we do it virtually and all have the same concerns,” England said. Even though the decision was made last month the Vestry announced its decision this week.
CDC guidelines require 6 feet of social distancing and wearing of masks. Even if vendors were that far apart, keeping shoppers distanced wouldn’t be feasible. Vendors line the sidewalks and walkways around the historic downtown church as shoppers find flowers, crafts, art, and refreshments.
“We’re not able to do it at this time for the safety of the people and a safe environment,” he said.
England said planning for the event goes on all year long and the committee has been monitoring the ebb and flow of the novel coronavirus.
“Even if today someone could guarantee us we’d be in a different place by then it wouldn’t work,” England said “It takes a lot of hands and a lot of planning.”
Even with a two year lag, England said there is no concern that the St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market will suffer when it does return.
“Not with a 22 year history with an event that people look forward to and everyone enjoys it,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll have a problem restarting. We have a great brand and we want to keep it that way.”
