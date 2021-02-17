STERLING, VA. — Cecil County is going to wake up to a snowy Thursday according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.
A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect starting 3 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.
Meteorologist Cody Ledbetter in the Baltimore-Washington Office in Sterling, Va. said county residents will once again get a wintry mix that will start very early and last most of the daylight hours in some form.
“It will be all snow, heavy at times,” Ledbetter said of this storm’s start. “It will move to a wintry mix ... and may be all rain by the afternoon.”
Snow estimates are 3- to 5-inches but Ledbetter said the northwestern most part of Cecil County that is closer to the Mason-Dixon line could see up to 6 inches.
“That’s a worst-cast scenario,” he said, adding the I-95 corridor will see much of the freezing rain. “As you get further south there will be less snow.”
“I don’t see a scenario where it’s all snow,” he added.
However the Northern Maryland Weather Buffs think that Mason Dixon snow could be heavier.
“We’re going to see a pretty significant amount of snow; 7-10 inches,” said Kurtis Eller. “Those bands of snow will be pretty heavy.”
Eller said the cooler temperatures will help keep the snow present over freezing rain or sleet.
“But it’s supposed to warm up this weekend and it’ll be a muddy mess,” Eller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.