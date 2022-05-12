This is the eye-catching promo for the Spring Has Sprung art festival, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday on North Street in downtown Elkton. A rain date for the free, family-friendly event, which will be hosted by the Cecil County Arts Council, is noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday (May 15), the next day.
ELKTON — It will feel like a block party on North Street in downtown Elkton on Saturday, when the Cecil County Arts Council hosts its Spring Has Sprung Art Event featuring an array of local artists and crafters who will be demonstrating how they create — as well as live and deejay music and food, according to planners.
The family-friendly event, which is free, will run from noon to 4 p.m. on North Street in the “vibrant Cecil County Arts District,” reported Kristen Welcome, the Cecil County Arts Council’s administrative assistant. A rain date is scheduled for the next day, Sunday (May 15), also from noon to 4 p.m. at the same location, she noted.
There will be 23 vendors participating in the event and their arts and crafts cover a wide range of genres, including pottery, painting, jewelry-making and woodworking.
“The event is a demonstration-style arts festival featuring local artists and crafters, creating and selling their art, onsite,” Welcome outlined, adding, “It is a large event. North Street will be shut down and we will be on both sides of the street.”
The festival will also feature live music. Tidewater Adams, a Havre de Grace-based band, will perform an eclectic batch of songs. In addition, DJ Frank will provide recorded music. Food prepared by American Legion Post 15 in Elkton will be available for purchase during the event.
“Bring your family, bring your chairs, and enjoy the afternoon supporting the arts in Cecil County,” Welcome commented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.