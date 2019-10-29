ELKTON — Confirmed reports of spotted lanternflies — a cool looking critter that's an insidious invasive species — prompted the Maryland Department of Agriculture to issue a quarantine for all of Cecil and Harford Counties, effective Oct. 28.
Officials said that the quarantine is designed to restrict the movement of regulated articles within the quarantine zone that contain the spotted lanternfly in any of its life stages, including egg masses, nymphs and adults.
Examples of regulated articles include landscaping, remodeling, or construction waste; packing materials like wood boxes or crates; plants and plant parts; vehicles; and other outdoor items.
The Cecil Whig has identified at least two areas — one in Elkton near the Cecil County Farm Museum and one on a private farm in Earleville — that have reported populations of spotted lanternflies.
Cecil County School of Technology students in the natural resources program have been finding and identifying the species in their parking lot and other areas near the school, as well. The program, facilitated by instructor Brittany Rigdon, has been educating students and community members about the invasive species.
The Department of Agriculture conducted its yearly surveys, and found established populations of spotted lanternfly in Harford and Cecil Counties. In an attempt to control the spread of the species to other parts of the state, department officials issued the quarantine on Monday.
"Businesses, municipalities, and government agencies that require the movement of any regulated item within or from the quarantine zone must have a permit," said officials in a statement.
Permits are relatively simple to obtain through a free online training course through PennState Extension. Permits are awarded after completion of the course and the passing of an exam showcasing knowledge of quarantine policies.
Farmer Bill Cullum of Earleville found several after his nephew cut trees on his property on Monday. He called the Department of Agriculture, but was told they could not have someone out until at least Wednesday.
"I didn't know what they were until last week," he said.
"I thought they were kind of cool looking. I'm hoping their team will come out on Wednesday, but I don't know. It seems like it's a big deal, and that they'd get somebody out here. I saved a couple. They were all in my trees at the back of the property."
All spotted lanternfly permits for Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are transferable and valid throughout the region — meaning a permit from any of these states can be used in Maryland. The Department of Agriculture said that the state is "currently in the process of developing its own training and permitting system" for the invasive species.
The spotted lanternfly poses a major threat to the region’s agricultural industries as it feeds on over 70 different types of plants and crops, including grapes, hops, apples, peaches, oak, pine, and many others.
Originally from Asia, the spotted lanternfly is nonnative to the U.S., and was first detected in Berks County, Pennsylvania in the fall of 2014. As a known hitchhiker, the spotted lanternfly has spread to 14 counties within Pennsylvania, and also has confirmed populations in Delaware, Virginia and New Jersey.
The spotted lanternfly's preferred host is the tree-of-heaven (Ailanthus altissima), but it is known to feed on a wide range of plants.
This fall, the department’s Plant Protection and Weed Management Program partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to treat these plants for spotted lanternfly at multiple sites in the upper northeast corner of Cecil County, and along the northern border of Harford County. In total, 2,698 trees have been treated (2,403 trees in Cecil County and 295 trees in Harford County).
The spotted lanternfly adult is about one inch long, with grey-brown fore wings that have black spots. Its wing tips have a darker brick-and-mortar pattern. The hind wings are mainly red with black spots, followed by a white band and a black tip.
When the spotted lanternfly is at rest, a hint of the red color can be observed through the forewings, but the color is especially noticeable when it is in flight. The body is mainly black, but the abdomen appears to be mostly yellow with black bands going down its length.
Adults can be found as early as July, and they will remain active until the onset of winter.
In late fall, the adults will mate, and the female will begin egg-laying. Spotted lanternfly females prefer to lay their eggs on the tree-of-heaven, but will lay their eggs on any flat vertical surface, including other trees, stones, vehicles, outdoor furniture, and many others.
The eggs are laid in groups of approximately 30 to 50, and then coated with a waxy gray film. When this film has dried, it can look similar to a splash of mud, which can make them difficult to notice. The eggs will hatch in the spring, usually in late April or early May.
Spotted lanternfly causes damage to plants in two different ways, said officials at the Department of Agriculture. The nymphs and adults feed on plants using their piercing mouthparts to suck fluids from the stems or leaves. This has been shown to cause stunted growth, localized damage, reduced yields, and, in extreme cases, even death of the plant.
Additionally, as the spotted lanternfly feeds, it excretes a sugary substance called honeydew. This honeydew, in addition to being attractive to ants, wasps, and other insects, is readily colonized by sooty mold, which can cause parts of the plants to become blackened, reducing photosynthesis and affecting the quality of the plants.
It should also be noted that the spotted lanternfly has been found on other crops, such as corn, soybeans, and alfalfa, although there has been no observed feeding on these plants.
If you observe any spotted lanternfly, please try to collect them in a plastic bag. Freeze them, then inform the Maryland Department of Agriculture at (410) 841-5920 or DontBug.MD@maryland.gov as soon as possible.
