HAVRE DE GRACE — For the first time ever, the city of Havre de Grace and the Havre de Grace Alliance put on the Spirit of America Festival Saturday, celebrating the birthday of the nation with a street fair, contests and music.
Children and adults alike partook in festivities including a tricycle race, a macaroni and cheese eating contest and a cardboard boxcar derby race.
“It’s wonderful,” said Debbie Martin, who dressed up as the Statue of Liberty and walked around the festival greeting guests and having photos taken of her.
Martin, who has a husband on the city council and volunteered to dress up and energize the event, is a part of Tidewater Players, a theatre group doing performances at the festival.
“The people are wonderful,” Martin said. “They’re so happy.”
Among the street vendors and local businesses selling their goods, food trucks and a drink station fed and watered the crowds. A bouncy house at the end of the street provided fun for kids and a stage at the other end of the festival on Rochambeau Plaza provided live music performances.
Bambi Johnson, the organizer of the event and the executive director of the Havre de Grace Alliance, said the idea for the event initially came from a question of what should be done between the First Friday activities on July 2 and the Independence Day celebrations for July 4.
“Walking through town one morning I thought about how our town reminds me of a Norman Rockwell painting: charming, wholesome, historic, sweet,” Johnson said.
She says a lightbulb went off inside her head.
“Why not take everything we love about Independence Day celebrations from the past? All the wholesomeness, family-friendly fun, and patriotic feels rolled into one day to celebrate our nation’s birthday,” Johnson said.
Attendees who showed up to the event in vintage, patriotic or costume dress were eligible for a prize. The costume aspect of the festival gave everything about it a more unique charm.
Johnson said they have been planning for months and that all signs indicate the event will continue next year.
“We now have so many things saved to add next year, and the next, and the next,” Johnson said. “We started planning in April, and once we hit on the theme, we were off and running. This theme gives us so many opportunities to be creative.”
Out of all the planned activities, one had to have a quick retooling. The apple pie eating contest had to be swapped for a macaroni and cheese eating contest because there was no way to efficiently do tastings without wasting too many pies.
“Besides, who doesn’t like mac n’ cheese?” Johnson asked.
Among the other events, the cardboard box derby brought smiles to attendees’ faces the most. Hundreds of people cheered along the racers, with Johnson herself finding this moment to be her favorite of the day.
“My personal favorite moment of the event was when I was standing at the bottom of the racecourse watching the first & second place cardboard box cars running neck and neck toward me,” Johnson said.
While the final figures aren’t in, the nonprofit Havre de Grace Alliance was working with a $9,700 budget, according to Johnson.
“We receive funds in the form of grants from the City of Havre de Grace, Harford County and the State of Maryland,” Johnson said. “A portion of these funds help offset the expenses together with the fees we receive from vendors and food trucks to attend the event.”
The only hiccup of the day, according to Johnson, was the frequency of customers at those food trucks, with many folks just not knowing there was food available behind the visitor center building.
“Because we knew it would be tight, we decided to create a food court with our food trucks behind the visitor center,” Johnson said. “We thought the location at the top of the racecourse and the idea of a ‘food court’ would be fun. Unfortunately, it took awhile for people to find the food trucks, so the trucks had a bit of a slow day in the beginning.”
Johnson said for next year they will work to find a better location for the food trucks.
On the event as a whole and the plans for next year, Johnson says people should know that the Spirit of America Festival is unique as far as festivals go.
“Whether you want to get involved in the activities or you choose to be a bystander, you will feel a part of something special,” Johnson said. “It is more than an event, it is an experience.”
