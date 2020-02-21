ELKTON — The Spectron, Inc. Superfund site is, again, making strides to full remediation of the age-old toxic waste recycling site near Little Elk Creek on Providence Road.
This time, David Fennimore, who has been a project coordinator on this site for more than 20 years, came before the Cecil County Council on Tuesday requesting that the 7.29-acre site be rezoned to Northern Agriculture Residential. In the 2011 comprehensive rezoning, the parcel was designated as residential. However, environmental agencies forbid the site to be used in this way.
Now, in order to move forward with a “beneficial reuse,” according to Fennimore, the council needs to approve the re-designation. The goal is to move in a community solar system to the site that would benefit the continued effort to clean-up groundwater, as well as supply power to residents.
“From what I understand, there is no other use for the ground, there is no other approved use for the ground, no residential, no industrial,” clarified Council member Bill Coutz, R-Second District.
Fennimore responded, “No there is not. We’ve investigated lots of different things. This really seems to be the best solution.”
Well monitoring
One adjacent property owner, Paul Grube, is wary of any movement on the Superfund site. Grube has owned his property since the mid-1970s, and was witness to each step along the way. He told the council that, in spite of an Environmental Protection Agency rule, his groundwater meter has never been read for contaminate levels — a stipulation in the site’s remedial planning.
“Spectron came in and polluted the ground, they closed-up shop and polluted everybody’s well in the area. [There’s] monitoring wells on my property against my wishes in order to do this, and I just don’t trust the owners,” he said.
Fennimore assured Grube that Spectron is not involved with this project, and hasn’t been involved with the site since 1988.
“I am not aware that your well hasn’t been sampled, but if you would like it to be sampled, I can guarantee that we can get a sample for your well as soon as it’s convenient for both of us. I would like to work with you on that,” Fennimore told Grube.
In the late 1980s, the solvent recycling operation, Spectron, abandoned the property. By 1994, the site was brought into the Superfund program for remediation.
Fennimore, since that time, has represented a group of companies that came together and paid for the clean up, installed water meters, and followed each of the rules set by the Maryland Department of the Environment and EPA in order to mitigate groundwater and soil contamination. This included several steps spanning over more than 20 years.
The future plan
“We’ve hit a point where we’ve met all our obligations with those two regulating agencies, and a plan to turn property into a beneficial reuse,” Fennimore told the council.
The rezoning would allow the group to move forward with a community solar system onto the site, which is covered with asphalt per EPA ruling.
“It looks a lot better,” Fennimore said of the asphalt cap. “I have been working on this for 20 years, I would love to see it look really nice.”
The plans for this future development would power the required groundwater treatment plant. The infrastructure is already in place, and Fennimore said that facility should be running in the coming months.
