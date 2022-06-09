CECIL COUNTY — About 40 runners, joggers and walkers are scheduled to make the 10-mile, westward trek from Elkton to North East on Monday during the annual Cecil County Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run, according to Maryland State Police Cpl. Michael Cox, one of the event planners.
The charity run will start at 9 a.m. Monday at Williams Chevrolet on East Pulaski Highway and, approximately three hours later, it will end at the North East Community Park. Law enforcement officers in patrol vehicles and on motorcycles will escort the participants, stopping traffic when necessary to accommodate the runners, joggers and walkers. Westbound U.S. Route 40 will be the main route of the Torch Run course.
One of the runners in the expected group of 40 will carry a torch, known as the Flame of Hope, while pounding the pavement from Elkton to North East.
A cookout will be held at a North East Community Park pavilion at the end of the Torch Run. After arriving at the North East park, which abuts the Northeast River, that torch will be handed off to Capt. Joe Alton of the Havre de Grace Police Department, who, in turn, will deliver it to Harford County.
The Harford County leg of the run will move that torch closer to its final destination: Towson.
Opening ceremonies for the Maryland Special Olympics Summer Games at Towson University will be held on June 17. The Flame of Hope will burn from a similar, albeit much larger, torch during the weekend-long event in which more than 2,000 Special Olympians from throughout the state will compete in track and field events and other summer games.
Through the sale of Special Olympics T-shirts — participants pay $15 — the Cecil County Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run generates funds for that cause. T-shirts can be purchased in the lobby of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police’s North East Barrack.
One of the other major fundraisers is the annual “Cops on Rooftops” at the Chick-fil-A in Elkton.
Cox told the Cecil Whig that last year’s local Torch Run raised approximately $3,500 for the cause, while the Cops on Rooftops charity event generated an additional $3,000.
As they have done in years past, Bayside Community Network clients and staff will participate in Monday’s Torch Run, Cox reported. Based in Elkton, Bayside has about 200 clients who are at various levels, with some learning at the center, some volunteering in the community and some working paying jobs with the skills they have learned.
Clients and staff with North East-area Chesapeake Care Resources, which provides assistance to people with disabilities, also will participate in the Torch Run, according to Cox.
