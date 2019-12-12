ELKTON— With 2019 less than three weeks from coming to an end, Cecil County Special Olympics planners are looking toward the future with the collective goal of rebuilding and expanding the program.
To that end, they are inviting interested residents to a public meeting from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Elkton Central Branch of the Cecil County Public Library at 301 Newark Ave. in Elkton.
Tommy Heimiller, a Special Olympics Cecil County leader, and Pat Cullinan, who represents Special Olympics Maryland, will be there to give a progress update and to lead a discussion of “next-step initiatives” related to rebuilding and expanding the program.
“This is a critical year-end meeting focusing on key volunteer positions and responsibilies. All interested individuals are welcome to attend,” reads a flier promoting Monday’s meeting. “We are moving forward, but we really need your help.”
Every year in June, more than 2,000 Special Olympians from throughout the state, including Cecil County, compete in track and field events and other summer games during the weekend-long Maryland Special Olympics Summer Games at Towson University.
There are approximately 250 Special Olympians in Cecil County, according to Heimiller.
“The biggest thing we need is volunteers,” Heimiller told the Cecil Whig on Thursday, explaining that volunteers coach and supervise Special Olympians in basketball, track-and-field and other programs.
One of those programs is new — bowling — and the weekly bowling sessions start at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Cecil Lanes in Elkton, he said. The bowling program is scheduled to last eight weeks, Heimiller added.
Anyone interested in registering for the bowling program or in serving as a volunteer for bowling can call Heimiller at 443-350-3399. Anyone interested in serving as a Special Olympics volunteer in any other capacity also is asked to call Heimiller at that number.
In addition, there are plans in Cecil County to start a Special Olympics tennis program, he reported.
Also in the works, planners are making arrangements with doctors for a clinic day in which Special Olympians can receive mandatory medical physicals to compete, according to Heimiller, who noted that physicals must be updated every three years.
“Of our 250 Special Olympians, only 70 of them have valid physicals right now,” Heimiller said, adding that, if the clinic day comes to fruition, planners would like to offer free physicals to Special Olympians some time in January.
To support the Special Olympics program, which relies heavily on volunteers, three major fundraisers are held annually in Cecil County.
One of them is the Ice Splash, which is held during a winter Saturday in Charlestown, where participants raise money by taking a dip in the frigid Northeast River.
Another is the Cecil County Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run, which takes place here and in other counties during the days leading up to Maryland Special Olympics Summer Games’ opening ceremony.
The third major fundraiser is the annual “Cops on Rooftops” event at the Chick-fil-A in Elkton.
