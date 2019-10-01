ELKTON — While the Southfields mixed-use development is still in its early stages, the rough concept of what it could look like has slightly shifted.
Southfields is 650 acres in size and runs south of U.S. Route 40, between the Elk River and Maloney Road. The land was slated for 2,500 townhouses until the housing market crashed. Now under the vision of contract-purchaser Stonewall Capital, it’s envisioned as light industrial, single-family homes, apartments, retail and recreation.
Stonewall Capital principal owner Ray Jackson stressed that all that’s been discussed publicly is a concept plan. He and his team Morris & Ritchie have not filed any site plans with the Elkton Planning Department at this time.
But through meetings with county officials and business leaders, Jackson revealed that the Southfields concept plan has changed.
Significant changes include expanding a single-family housing development east of Route 213; possibly putting a senior living concept instead of retail north of the sports complex; a possible daycare center along White Hall Road; and possibly boosting the retail and apartment complex along Frenchtown Road.
In early drafts, Jackson proposed two single-family housing developments in Southfields, each on either side of 213. The development east of 213 is intended for roughly 150 houses, priced in the $275,000 to $325,000 range. Acreage for this has increased to 51 acres, expanding into what was previously marked as open space in the first concept plan.
Meanwhile, the other single-family housing development was reduced from 70 acres to 53 acres. This development, west of Highway 213, is targeted for high-end houses, a clubhouse and a pool.
Stonewall Capital is also planning a high-end apartment complex on the west side of Highway 213 and bordered by Frenchtown Road and a hotel adjacent to the sports park.
The revised concept plan boosted the acreage for the apartment complex to 28 acres, and relocating the nationally-branded hotel in the retail space next to the apartment complex.
Other ideas for that location, in addition to the hotel, possibly include restaurants, a convenience store and maybe a movie theater. The revised concept plan envisioned at least 12 acres of retail space in that location.
New additions in the revised concept plan are an independent senior living center adjacent to the sports complex and a daycare off White Hall Road.
A logistics center/light industrial complex is still included in the concept plan off Maloney Road. Jackson has stressed that he is working with the State Highway Administration to mitigate traffic improvements, but the idea was that traffic from the logistics center would have a boulevard-type exit onto Route 40.
