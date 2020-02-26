ELKTON — Town engineers are currently vetting the official Southfields development concept plan that was submitted earlier this month.
Upon receiving feedback, Stonewall Capital’s Ray Jackson will consider any comments and/or concerns before presenting the plan to the Planning Commission for approval. Jackson, who is leading the project, also submitted additional economic development, traffic and environmental studies along with the concept plan.
Southfields has been met with both support and opposition in the months leading to this review. Jackson recognizes that “it’s hard to make everybody happy,” though the concept plan was finalized with deep consideration of community needs.
In an interview with the Cecil Whig, Jackson said he has worked with community members — particularly those on Sarah Drive and Maloney Road — in order to address concerns about the project.
“Those are the kinds of comments I take to heart,” Jackson said about several formal and informal meetings that drew public comment.
“A lot of the changes took place because of comments that we received from the community,” he said.
The concept plan is subject to change, contingent on town engineer comments and approval of the Planning Commission, before it can move forward.
What’s in the plan?
The development will take place in two phases. Starting on the White Hill Road side of Route 213. In area C, there will be 190 single family homes. Right below that, in area F, is marked for a sports complex with nearly a dozen baseball/softball fields and nine rectangle fields, as well as an area for an indoor sports facility.
Adjacent to the for-sale single-family homes, walk-up and elevator rentals will be developed with Burkentine properties. A senior housing development is also slated for phase one, which will consist of two 100-unit complexes.
All of the rental and for sale property will be sold at market rate.
Also in phase one, developers are looking at nationally-recognized chains to move into pads nearest Frenchtown Road, which will “work in concert” with each other and the neighboring sports complex. The area along Route 213 is slated for commercial spaces, such as offices, day care and health services.
Phase two, which includes the light industrial warehouses “will happen a little bit down the road,” Jackson said. “My guess would be a year to two years down the road.”
This phase will also include two single-family housing areas as well as three facilities slated for light-industrial use. The warehouses have a single ingress/egress from U.S. Route 40, whereas the housing plots can be entered in from Route 213.
What’s been changed?
Jackson took what was being said in the community and from the town regarding the project and applied in to the concept plan — hoping to mitigate concerns.
Firstly, the sports complex moved closer to Frenchtown Road, which made the consolidated the housing plots and makes it “flow better,” Jackson said. Also, there were no senior apartments in earlier drafts of the Southfields plan.
Many of the changes from earlier presentations include additional buffering. The shortest setback, according to Jackson, is almost three times the minimum distance set forth in zoning rules.
In the area marked for light industrial/e-commerce — the site closest to Maloney Road — facility size has been minimized in order to provide for the additional buffer space.
“We’ve worked in conjunction, especially with those along Sarah Drive and Maloney Road, to increase the buffering,” Jackson said. “We also reduced the size of what we originally projected.”
Jackson added that the development in this area will also account for vegetation to help with the buffering.
This space has also adjusted the placement of the warehouses. The facade nearest its residential neighbors will be the entrance of the buildings. This change moves the bays and truck parking away from residents to eliminate noise and aesthetic concerns.
