ELKTON — That storm system to the south is the reason why the amount of snow that fell over Cecil County Thursday was less than what many forecasters were predicting.
“We got all that sleet because it couldn’t get the moisture for snow,” said Cody Patrick, one half of the Northern Maryland Weather Buffs.
Calling the southern system “pretty powerful,” Patrick said Thursday afternoon that a lot of forecasters seemed to get it wrong.
“We were all predicting 8 to 10 inches of snow,” he said. A heavy fall of sleet around 10 a.m. was showing itself as a thunder storm on radar, he added.
According to Dan Hofmann at the National Weather Service in Sterling, Va. the amount of precipitation was there.
“There’s a small layer in the upper atmosphere, about 1,000 feet above ground, Hofmann said. He said the snow hit that tiny shelf and fell instead as sleet. “So the precipitation is the same but it fell as sleet instead of snow.”
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.
Patrick said he and Kurtis Eller would go through all the data over the weekend and try to figure out what made the storm turnout the way it did.
“We’re going to try to figure out what we all got wrong,” he said.
Patrick said more sleet, snow, or freezing rain will fall until at least noon Friday.
“And this weekend is going to be super cold with lows in the teens again,” he warned. “And there’s going to be a lot of rain Monday.”
Take heart. Spring arrives in 30 days.
Hofmann said we’ll get the first taste of that after Monday.
“There’s a shift in the pattern finally,” he said. The daytime high for Tuesday and Wednesday could break 50 degrees.
