CECIL COUNTY — Residents of Chesapeake City and Cecilton will be seeing new trucks driving through their towns to pick up trash and recycling after their contracted haulers changed or merged with other companies.
In Chesapeake City, the town council agreed at the end of June to a one-year contract with MPK Services, a local startup hauling company.
The new contract is a change of pace for the town, which agreed in December to a six-month trial period with Trash Tech, a Delaware-based trash and recycling hauler that was in talks to buy JunkBeeGone, the town’s last contracted hauler. JunkBeeGone had served the town for seven years, but the unexpected death of its local owner led to its eventual dissolution and the need for the town to find a new provider.
In stepped longtime Chesapeake City-area resident Michele Buckley, who along with her husband Phil and daughter Kaydence, founded MPK Services to ensure town residents would continue to enjoy personalized, responsive hauling services.
“The small town feel and the amazing people is what has pushed us to move forward with this endeavor! Our town deserves the best in everything and we feel trash removal should be on that list. We want to keep our town gorgeous for not only us, but our visitors that come to enjoy our activities!” the Buckleys’ wrote on the company’s website. “We are hyper-focused on recycling, which will benefit our town’s future as well as our environment’s future.”
MPK will be stepping into some large shoes as JunkBeeGone was named the top residential recycler in Cecil County for the eighth consecutive year for 2018 and Chesapeake City earned the top municipal honors for the ninth consecutive year. The company recycled over 488,000 pounds of material in 2018, for a 29% recycling rate, the vast majority of which came from the town.
The terms of the contract approved by town council can be renewed by the town for two additional one-year periods beginning June 30, 2020. It also allows for a contract extension up to three years following the initial three-year period, if both parties agree to terms.
The agreed-upon rates under the town contract are a $17.90 monthly per home rate for waste and recycling removal and a $250 per load rate for yard waste. The per home rate is about 13% higher than the last contract approved with JunkBeeGone four years ago, but it’s also 31% lower than what MPK charges for individual homeowners outside of town limits.
Town trash collection will continue to occur on Tuesday mornings while recycling collection will occur on Wednesday mornings. Yard waste will continue to be picked up on Mondays from March to November, with an additional period granted after Christmas for the disposal of Christmas trees.
In the event that MPK is sold or transferred, the town retains the right to accept or deny service from the new provider. Should MPK fail to fulfill the terms of service, the town can terminate the contract with 30 days notice.
Meanwhile in Cecilton, residents will be seeing new trucks and containers on town streets but with familiar crews. The town’s contracted hauler, Waste Industries, was acquired by Canada-based GFL Environmental in November in a $2.85 billion deal.
GFL, which stands for Green For Life, has begun phasing in its lime green recycling and trash containers, and painting its trucks with the same bright color scheme. Other than its outward appearance, however, GFL is assuring customers that their employees would remain the same as well as their pickup schedule, payment system and contact numbers.
In the future, the company’s website will move to www.gflenv.com, but for the time being wasteindustries.com is still active.
Waste Industries operates from locations in Townsend and Millsboro, Del., as well as 19 other states, primarily on the East Coast. With the merger now complete, GFL has more than 9,000 employees and serves 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and more than 4 million households.
