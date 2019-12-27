NORTH EAST — A Thursday afternoon fire in the 300-block of Baron Road destroyed a 10-by-16-foot wooden shed, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Investigators are seeking help from the public to determine what started the fire inside Donald Blevins' shed, reported just after noon.
Firefighters from North East Volunteer Fire Company only needed 10 minutes to get the blaze under control.
The loss of the shed and its contents was estimated at $4,000.
Anyone who may have information on the cause should contact the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529.
