PERRYVILLE — The members of the Community Fire Co. of Perryville installed 82 detectors in homes on Saturday morning during its first Sound the Alarm event.
Dispersed in groups throughout Perryville, volunteer firefighters, Mayor Robert Ashby, Lt. Bob Nitz, reps from the American Red Cross like Bob Cole, and others went door-to-door this weekend offering fire detectors to anyone who didn't have one or needed a new one.
The batteries, according to Cole, last for 10 years. And the detectors require very little maintenance, aside from "pressing a button once a month," Cole told one Perryville resident.
Not everyone was home, however, on Saturday morning — or hadn't the desire to answer the door at 11 a.m. Door hangers were left on unanswered doors that provided a number to call should the resident want this free service provided by the fire department.
This was the first event of its kind, though Assistant Chief Chris Culler said it could become an annual event.
Cecil County residents like 17-year-old Nick Jones and Bob Reilly installed the detectors in homes that didn't have any. Some mobile or trailer homes they visited had none, but officials said homes like that should have at least three smoke detectors installed.
Per day, seven people die in house fires — most of which did not have a smoke alarm in their home. This figure is why the Red Cross has pushed forward a campaign to save lives. There was at least one homeowner that did not have any fire alarms in the family home.
Sound the Alarm is a piece of the Red Cross' Home Fire Campaign, which started in 2014. In its time, more than 2 million smoke alarms have been installed in homes around the country.
