ELKTON — Tierney Farlan Davis, a United States Air Force veteran and government analyst, is the only candidate who filed for the District 2 seat on the Cecil County Board of Education by the Jan. 24 deadline, effectively solidifying his spot on the school board.
But even though Davis is running unopposed, he still wants to fight to earn votes by listening to the community’s needs and demonstrating that he can be an advocate not only for District 2, which covers the northern Elkton area, but also the rest of the county.
“I think we have to have additional input from families who have students in Cecil County Public Schools and just Cecil County residents in general,” he said, noting that he would continue CCPS’s efforts of collecting feedback from students, families, teachers and other stakeholders to make decisions that impact the school system.
Davis served in the United States Air Force for 14 years as a paralegal and medic, and he spent the past 18 years as a government analyst for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he worked as an oversight and compliance officer.
Additionally, Davis has been a contracting officer for the U.S. government for the last 15 years, where he has been in charge of multi-million dollar contracts between the government and various nongovernmental entities.
With his experience coordinating with government agencies and handling large contracts, Davis said he feels he can assist with the school system’s annual budget process and other duties as a school board member.
During the Fiscal Year 2021 school budget presentation Jan. 22, Superintendent Jeff Lawson said overall student enrollment has declined by 954 students, a 5.8% decrease, since 2009. In that same 11-year period, the number of special education students has risen by 222 students, a 10.3% increase.
Davis said that presentation, which he attended, highlighted the growing need to invest resources into CCPS’s special education program.
“I know we have a broad range of students in Cecil County from all different backgrounds, from special needs students to students that may have challenges at home and other things,” he said. “I know we need to have teachers that actually specialize in some of those needs and can focus on that.”
Going forward, Davis said the school system should increase funding for technology in classrooms, student transportation and school safety. Regarding school safety, Davis applauded CCPS’s recent implementation the Raptor Visitor Management System, which school officials have said will allow schools to better track visitors in their buildings with a more streamlined sign-in process.
Davis said he also wants to further improve students’ preparedness for life after K-12 education, whether that is attending a trade school, community college, 4-year institution, jumping right into a career or any other post-graduation path.
As the father of a 9th grade student at Elkton High School, Davis said he has already built relationships with staff at that school and he is planning to do the same at other Elkton schools.
“The way I see it, school boards are really about building bridges and building coalitions,” he said.
Davis called education “the backbone and the foundation for all of our societal needs” and he is running for a position on the school board to ensure those needs are met.
“I feel like it’s not often in our lives that we get opportunities to do something meaningful and give something back to our society and community,” he said. “I feel like running for the school board is one of those times that we as citizens can get a chance to get involved in the process.”
Davis will be filling the District 2 seat on the school board, currently held by Board Member Jim Fazzino. Fazzino, whose first term will draw to a close at the end of this year, told the Whig in November that he has decided not to run for reelection in order to focus more of his attention on his family and professional responsibilities.
