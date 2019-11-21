RISING SUN — During this season of giving thanks and sharing a bountiful harvest, a group of young soccer players are showing their philanthropic colors — and proving there's much more to a team mentality than just matching uniforms.
Cecil Fusion, a travel soccer team of boys 10 and under, combed through the aisles of Martin’s Food Store in Rising Sun on Monday evening with parents and coach Mike Cirillo.
The group filled carts full of cereal, cleaning supplies, balloons, bottled water, sodas, potatoes and other fresh produce. The boys scoured the store for a list of items to purchase for Meeting Ground, an Elkton-based ministry that operates the Emergency Rotating Shelter, the Mary Randall Center and several shelter homes.
“We generally do one or two fundraisers to pay for tournaments,” said Cirillo. “But we decided again this year to do one to give to Meeting Ground. It went over really well last year and we wanted to do it again.”
Cirillo said the team likes doing the actual shopping, instead of simply donating money. This year, the team filled twice as many carts as last year. The young philanthropists especially had fun picking out cereal and balloons, and the group was all smiles after giving back.
At the end of the shopping spree, four grocery carts were filled to the brim with much-needed supplies for the non-profit. The kids were all smiles in Rising Sun on Monday night.
