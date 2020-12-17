RISING SUN — It was dubbed Winter Storm Gail but it appears Gail was more of a storm in northern and western Cecil County than anywhere else, according to the National Weather Service at Sterling, Va.
Lewis Rosa, meteorologist, said 3.5 inches of snow fell in the Colora area, followed by an inch of freezing rain.
However, since NWS switched Cecil County from Mt. Holly, N.J. to the Sterling station, spotters for weather across Cecil County were lost in the transition. Rosa had no other data to report
The several inches of snow got packed down Wednesday when sleet followed. There were reports of power outages and throughout the night and into Thursday morning and there were emergency calls for people off the roads, into trees and into ditches.
To the south of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal there was less snow and more rain.
Jacob Sneeden with Delmarva Power said, at the height of the storm some 10,000 customers lost power in Cecil and New Castle counties.
“It was one of those storms that was not a wide-ranging affect but where it did there was a lot of damage,” Sneeden said Thursday afternoon.
“The worst hit was western Cecil and northern New Castle counties,” he added. “That’s where we saw the most accumulation and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.
“Obviously that caused a lot of tree damage,” Sneeden said.
However DPL was prepared, with sister utility crews from other Exelon companies available to help with restoration. By 5 p.m. Thursday only 15 Cecil County customers were waiting for electric service to return thanks to help from Atlantic City Electric, Pepco and ComEd.
Sneeden said in New Castle County some 340 were still out of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.