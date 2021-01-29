STERLING, VA — The National Weather Service is monitoring forecasts and warning that Cecil County may get several inches of snow starting Sunday morning.
Kyle Pallozzi, meteorologist at the Sterling, Va. office, said snow totals depend on which way the storm tracks.
“It’s a little too early to pin down exact accumulations,” Pallozzi said Thursday afternoon.
What he does know is the storm will arrive Sunday morning and will last through much of the day Monday.
“It could mix with rain,” he added. Daytime temperatures will hover around the freezing point of 32 degrees with overnight lows in the same ballpark.
With everything else 2020 brought, little of that was snow. The week before Christmas parts of the county got a few inches of snow. That got packed down with a thick coating of ice before snow fell again.
However, historically this is the time of year that the county sees its significant snowfalls.
Two years ago there were several storms that struck dropping snow and closing or delaying schools and events. There was enough snowfall in 2018 that the Cecil County Council had to allocate additional funding for manpower and salt.
The winters of 2010 and 2016 recorded several significant snowfalls including at least one blizzard, which blanketed Cecil County with as much as three feet of snow.
The story will be updated throughout the weekend as the forecast is updated and more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.