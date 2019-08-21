PERRYVILLE — Tim Snelling will take the oath of office at the Sept. 3 town meeting to become a member of the Board of Town Commissioners.
Perryville Mayor Robert Ashby brought Snelling's name before commissioners Michelle Linkey, Pete Reich and Robert Taylor for consideration to fill the seat left empty with the resignation of Ray Ryan III earlier this month.
The board held a special meeting after its work session Tuesday to fill Ryan's seat. Snelling was the only name brought to the board, which voted unanimously to accept his nomination. Before taking the oath, Ashby said Snelling would file all the required paperwork, including financial disclosure forms.
Ryan had a year left of his fourth term as a town commissioner when he announced his departure at the Aug. 6 town meeting. Ryan said that he and his wife were retiring and moving to South Carolina.
Like Ryan, Snelling was born and raised in Perryville and said this was an opportunity he could not pass up.
"This gives me a chance to serve in the community in which I grew up," Snelling said. "It's going to be a great experience."
Until recently, Snelling served as chairman of the Cecil County Board of License (Liquor) Commissioners. Saying it was time for a change, Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy did not resubmit Snelling's appointment and instead nominated Bernard Chiominto for the county's liquor board. Chiominto was approved by the county council and seated earlier this summer.
Snelling serve on the liquor board for 18 years, 12 of those years were as chairman.
“I’m kind of disappointed,” Snelling said at that time. “I very much wanted to be reappointed.”
The Perryville board was open to having Snelling join them. Linkey called Snelling "upstanding" and said she knows him and would work well with him.
"He'd be a good addition to the board," she said ahead of the vote of approval.
This is Snelling's first time serving as a municipal official, and he expects there will be a lot to learn.
"There's a big difference," he said of the operations of the liquor board and the town of Perryville.
As both a volunteer and career firefighter, Ryan was given the public safety assignment on the board. Snelling said Tuesday night that he was not certain which assignment Ashby would give him.
"It's up to the mayor. I'm willing to give a shot to anything," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.