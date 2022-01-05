ELKTON — Elkton now has a new restaurant as SmoQ-N-Meat BBQ, specializing in classic barbecue like pulled pork and ribs, opened on New Years Eve.
Owner Guy Johnson said he learned how to work a barbecue grill over 25 years ago, cooking for his Omega Psi Phi fraternity brothers at Tennessee State University. Johnson, who works in healthcare, moved to Elkton two years ago, and quickly began catering events.
“Everybody kept saying that they felt like I should open up a restaurant,” Johnson said. “And so that’s what made me move forward to do the business.”
Johnson said a lot of prep work is involved in his cooking, from brining the meat, which ensures that the meat stays tender and moist, to seasoning the food.
“My prep time for food can be anywhere from 8 hours to 24 hours, before I even put it on the grill,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the main flavorings he uses are garlic, onion and three types of peppers in his dry rub.
The changing, hard to predict, day to day volume of a restaurant, compared to the more predictable volume of catering events, is a difficult aspect of the transition to running a restaurant, Johnson said. Especially due to the long cooking time for his smoked meats, with the pork shoulder for SmoQ-N-Meat’s pulled pork taking 8 hours to cook.
“When somebody hires me to cook at an event for them, they tell me to cook for 250 people,” Johnson said. “In this scenario, because you don’t know the volume from day to day it can get overwhelming, but I’m looking forward to it.”
Johnson gets his tomato based BBQ sauce, Lil Mother’s sauce, from a friend in Dayton, Ohio.
SmoQ-N-Meat features pulled pork and chicken, ribs, and whole chickens, along with other dishes like Shrimp Pasta Fettuccine, or smoked corn on the cob.
Before the restaurant opened, Johnson sold whole smoked turkeys for Christmas and Thanksgiving, giving locals a chance to taste his food.
SmoQ-N-Meat BBQ held their grand opening on Friday Dec. 31, selling 150 pulled pork sandwiches, chicken leg quarters, and hamburgers, as Johnson’s fellow members of Omega Psi Phi supported him.
Johnson’s son, Guy Johnson II, arrived in Elkton two months ago, moving his family from Nashville, to help his father operate the business.
“I think we have an advantage here, all the restaurants are extremely busy and don’t have a lot of staff right now,” Johnson II said. “We have some really good food and I don’t think anyones going to have tried anything like this.”
Johnson hopes he can pass the business on to his family.
“Everyone should have a legacy they try to leave behind,” Johnson said.
SmoQ-N-Meat BBQ at 175 Fletchwood Road will be open from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday. As it gets closer to the summer, Johnson will open on Wednesdays and Thursdays as well. On Fridays, SmoQ-N-Meat will serve deep fried catfish and potentially whiting.
