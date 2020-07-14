PORT DEPOSIT — Mayor Wayne Tome got to administer the oath of office to Susan Smith at the town meeting recently, more than a year after naming the retired Maryland State Trooper to the post of Chief of Police.
“It is my pleasure after a long, arduous year, to announce that Chief Smith has finally finished comparative compliance and is a full police officer again,” Tome said at the July 7 meeting in Port Deposit town hall.
Port Deposit dissolved its police department in 2012 when the chief and lone remaining officer on the force resigned. In July of that year, the town entered into a contract with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement patrols.
Smith was initially hired in February 2018 as a code enforcement officer. At the conclusion of a 10-month study by the Public Safety Committee, the town named Smith its acting chief of police. Councilman Kevin Brown, chair of the committee, said in April 2019 that it found the town was lacking a point of contact for residents to connect with CCSO.
Smith has been that advocate, Tome said.
People are opening up to her as far as drug activity and stuff going on in town,” the mayor said. The goal is to increase community policing.
He said she is building relationships with those residents and allied agencies. As a retired Maryland State Trooper she has an automatic connection with that agency. MSP has been running a vigorous truck enforcement detail along Main Street.
Delays in getting Smith re-certified with the Maryland Training and Standards Commission, made worse by the pandemic, kept the chief in an ‘acting’ capacity until last week.
Now with the paperwork in hand, and the oath administered, Tome said Smith will continue with her duties with full police powers.
Smith will work 16 hour weeks with the potential for more hours as needed. Port Deposit is continuing its contract with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office. Code enforcement duties will also continue along with parking and other municipal enforcement.
