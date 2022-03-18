ELKTON — Ray Schmidt is half Irish and half German.

On Thursday, the Irish part of him plunged deep into St. Patrick’s Day festivities at Minihane’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Elkton. Schmidt had dyed one side of his beard green and the other orange — both of which, in concert with the natural white hair on his chin, created a facial Ireland’s flag.

Schmidt also sported a kilt.

“I love the Irish. I love the music, the heritage, the culture — all of it. My celebration starts today,” Schmidt said, before noting that his extended St. Patty’s Day plans also include a family outing at an Irish restaurant in Pennsylvania on Saturday and a home-cooked family dinner on Sunday at his mother’s home.

A North East resident, Schmidt was one of the scores of St. Patrick’s Day revelers that visited Minihane’s, where festivities started at six in the morning on Thursday with a bagpipe player kicking off his set with a performance of the Ukrainian national anthem.

“We have great empathy for countries that have been invaded,” said Denis Minihane, an Irish native who co-owns the establishment with his wife, Ingrid Rautenberg.

Over the next five hours, Mininhane’s served blood pudding and other authentic Irish breakfast items to an estimated 300 people. Throughout the day, a good number of the patrons — most of whom were clad in green — opted to enjoy corned beef and hash and similar fare, along with draft Guinness.

At noon, a troupe of approximately a dozen McAleer-Paulson School of Irish Dance students — ages six through 16 — performed several energetic routines that seemed to combine tap dancing, clogging and Irish jigs, to the clear delight of spectators who packed the room in which the show was held.

Like Schmidt, some people who came to Minihane’s on Thursday to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day celebration are half Irish. And some of the people who turned out are 100 percent Irish, including Fair Hill resident Joe Hollon, who sported an oversized, green bowtie for the occasion.

But even folks who aren’t Irish at all — or are just a smidgen Irish — certainly embraced the Irish spirit on Thursday.

“I’m a little bit Irish today. I think everybody is a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day,” joked Elkton resident Angela Hodgetts, who, wearing a green beaded necklace, watched the dance routines with her 3-year-old granddaughter, Aspen Smith, who sported green pants and a shamrock-print top.

