North East resident Ray Schmidt shows off his facial replica of Ireland’s flag Thursday while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Minihane’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Elkton. Schmidt dyed his beard green and orange, around his natural white chin whiskers, for the occasion. Schmidt was also clad in a kilt.
A McAleer-Paulson School of Irish Dance student glances backward Thursday during a troupe performance at Minihane’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Elkton, where there was a daylong St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
Elkton resident Angela Hodgetts poses with her 3-year-old granddaughter, Aspen Smith, on Thursday during the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Minihane’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Elkton. Appropriately, Aspen is wearing a shamrock-print top and her grandmother is sporting a green beaded necklace.
Pennsylvania resident Adrienne Blackerby laughs Thursday during the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Minihane’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Elkton. For a person who is “mostly Scottish,” according to Blackerby, she is wearing quite a bit of green.
Fair Hill resident Joe Hollon sports a floppy green bowtie Thursday while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Minihane’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Elkton with family. Hollon is 100 percent Irish.
Sporting a green derby and a liked-colored beaded necklace, Elkton resident Kathy Page is all smiles Thursday during the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Minihane’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Elkton.
McAleer-Paulson School of Irish Dance students perform Thursday during St. Patrick’s Day festivities at Minihane’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Elkton.
Elkton Mayor Robert Alt shows off a suitable green sweatshirt Thursday during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Minihane’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Elkton.
ELKTON — Ray Schmidt is half Irish and half German.
On Thursday, the Irish part of him plunged deep into St. Patrick’s Day festivities at Minihane’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Elkton. Schmidt had dyed one side of his beard green and the other orange — both of which, in concert with the natural white hair on his chin, created a facial Ireland’s flag.
Schmidt also sported a kilt.
“I love the Irish. I love the music, the heritage, the culture — all of it. My celebration starts today,” Schmidt said, before noting that his extended St. Patty’s Day plans also include a family outing at an Irish restaurant in Pennsylvania on Saturday and a home-cooked family dinner on Sunday at his mother’s home.
A North East resident, Schmidt was one of the scores of St. Patrick’s Day revelers that visited Minihane’s, where festivities started at six in the morning on Thursday with a bagpipe player kicking off his set with a performance of the Ukrainian national anthem.
“We have great empathy for countries that have been invaded,” said Denis Minihane, an Irish native who co-owns the establishment with his wife, Ingrid Rautenberg.
Over the next five hours, Mininhane’s served blood pudding and other authentic Irish breakfast items to an estimated 300 people. Throughout the day, a good number of the patrons — most of whom were clad in green — opted to enjoy corned beef and hash and similar fare, along with draft Guinness.
At noon, a troupe of approximately a dozen McAleer-Paulson School of Irish Dance students — ages six through 16 — performed several energetic routines that seemed to combine tap dancing, clogging and Irish jigs, to the clear delight of spectators who packed the room in which the show was held.
Like Schmidt, some people who came to Minihane’s on Thursday to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day celebration are half Irish. And some of the people who turned out are 100 percent Irish, including Fair Hill resident Joe Hollon, who sported an oversized, green bowtie for the occasion.
But even folks who aren’t Irish at all — or are just a smidgen Irish — certainly embraced the Irish spirit on Thursday.
“I’m a little bit Irish today. I think everybody is a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day,” joked Elkton resident Angela Hodgetts, who, wearing a green beaded necklace, watched the dance routines with her 3-year-old granddaughter, Aspen Smith, who sported green pants and a shamrock-print top.
