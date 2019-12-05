ANNAPOLIS — In a program that could serve as a national model of environmental stewardship, Hogan administration cabinet secretaries from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) joined last month with state, federal, business and conservation advocates to unveil a public-private partnership benefiting the Chesapeake Bay through advanced stormwater control technology that can help reduce pollutants and curb local flooding.
As part of an agreement with Maryland Environmental Service (MES), MDOT will contribute $4 million to facilitate installation of “smart pond” technology in 2020 at existing stormwater management sites on four Walmart properties and other privately-owned land. The partnership is the first of its kind in the nation involving a state transportation department.
“This program reflects MDOT’s commitment to be responsible stewards of the environment and our mission to explore partnerships and innovation to make our communities better,” said MDOT Secretary Pete K. Rahn.
Rahn and MDE Secretary Ben Grumbles announced the partnership with officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region III, Walmart and TNC/Opti Development Partners LLC – a joint venture formed by The Nature Conservancy and Opti that will oversee installation and operation of the smart pond technology.
“This innovative public-private partnership shows that public entities, partnering with businesses and nonprofits, can drive real environmental progress at a lower cost,” said MDE Secretary Grumbles. “These investments in stormwater infrastructure are investments in flood resiliency, in ecosystem restoration and in the communities where we live.”
Effectively managing pollution from stormwater runoff can result in nationwide environmental benefits. The smart pond partnership between EPA, Maryland and Walmart could serve as a model to be replicated elsewhere in the mid-Atlantic and across the country.
Developed by Opti, smart pond technology improves stormwater pond operations using sensors and software to monitor real-time conditions such as water level and storage volume.
The Walmart Supercenter in North East will be one of four statewide sites.
Smart ponds are among strategies to support protection and restoration of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The MDOT public-private partnership complements other initiatives to plan, design, and implement water quality improvement strategies to meet the EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) requirements for the year 2025. According to EPA, there are 65,000 privately held stormwater management ponds in the Chesapeake Bay watershed alone, including 18,500 in Maryland.
