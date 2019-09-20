NORTH EAST – Investigators have arrested six men in connection with a North East-area home invasion in which a pregnant woman was struck in the stomach – resulting in an emergency caesarian section - a man was held hostage at gunpoint and a seven-year-old boy witnessed the incident, according to Maryland State Police.
Moreover, two of the suspects brandished handguns during the home invasion, which occurred April 25 inside an apartment in an unspecified area near the town, police reported.
MSP officials did not announce the arrests until Friday afternoon - although they were made between June 20 and Sept. 10 - because publicizing them could have compromised the follow-up investigation, an MSP explained to the Cecil Whig.
“The investigation resulted in the recovery of evidence of the home invasion and additional evidence of long-term narcotics distribution by the suspects,” the spokesman said, noting, “Additional arrests are anticipated in the near future. Troopers identified and are actively investigating links between the armed home invasion and illegal drug distribution enterprises.”
During a five-month-long investigation, which is ongoing, detectives confiscated nearly eight pounds of marijuana that has a street value of approximately $14,000, a loaded .40 caliber handgun, drug packaging materials and electronics, police said.
In addition, police added, the investigation has yielded clothing worn by the suspects during the home invasion, which, according to Cecil County District Court records, was caught on video by surveillance cameras.
Much of the evidence was confiscated during court-approved searches of residences associated with the suspects, according to police.
“A number of the suspects are validated gang members,” the spokesman commented.
MSP officials reported Friday that investigators have arrested the following suspects, each of whom is facing numerous Cecil County grand jury indictment charges, including home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree assault and weapons offenses:
* Stephen Treymane Johnson, 36, was arrested June 20 in Abingdon, where he lives, and was later turned over to Cecil County authorities in the home invasion case. Johnson was arrested on a Harford County Circuit Court warrant connected to a violation of probation case. His probation relates to Johnson pleading guilty to a 2011 stabbing. His nicknames are “Mission” and “Steady.”
* Jessie B. Walton Jr., 48, of Edgewood, was arrested July 9 near Perryman. His nickname is “Uncle Jessie.”
* Jawuan Eric Bolling, 24, of Baltimore, was arrested Aug. 6 near Arundel Mills. He is a convicted felon. His nicknames are “Juan” and “Fish.”
* Tyqwell Latre Aquel Booker, 22, of Baltimore, was arrested Sept. 5 near Nottingham. His nicknames are “Quell” and “Fatboy.”
* Antonie Keith Rich, 23, of Edgewood, ws arrested Sept. 10 near Edgewood. His nickname is “Tone.”
* Cameron Ikil Spicer, 21, of Baltimore, was arrested on Sept. 10, too, in Bel Air. His nickname is “Killa Cam.”
As of Friday, all of the suspects remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond.
MSP detectives conducted a multi-jurisdictional investigation, which resulted in them developing the suspects, confiscating the home invasion evidence and drugs and arresting the six men who allegedly committed the crimes, police reported. MSP was assisted by allied law enforcement agencies, businesses and citizens, according to police.
“The investigation required analysis of hundreds of hours of video surveillance, the acquisition and analysis of phone and social media records, dozens of interviews, and additional law enforcement case efforts,” the spokesman outlined.
Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division have led the investigation, with assistance from numerous other MSP units, police reported.
The list includes the MSP Gang Enforcement Unit, North East Barrack Uniformed Patrol, Bel Air Barrack Uniformed Patrol, MSP Drug Enforcement Division, MSP Computer Crimes Section – Digital Forensics Laboratory, MSP Forensic Sciences Division, MSP Special Tactical Assault Team Element and MSP Strike Force Group #7 and the MSP Technical Assistance Unit, police said.
In addition, the Maryland State Apprehension Team, which is comprised of MSP troopers and officers from other law enforcement agencies, played a role, police added.
Other agencies that assisted MSP in this investigation include: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Baltimore County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Pennsylvania State Police, Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Cecil County Child Advocacy Center, and the Cecil & Harford County Offices of the State’s Attorney, according to the MSP spokesman.
