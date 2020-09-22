PORT DEPOSIT — At long last there is work being done at the former Bainbridge Naval Training Center property that will lead to breaking ground on construction.
Toni Sprenkle, project manager for the Bainbridge Development Corporation, a Maryland quasi-governmental board whose only task is to get the 1,200-acre site developed, said Tuesday that work began Monday with the clearing of vegetation on the tract where a large spec building is planned.
In July, Steve Cassard, executive director of the BDC, told Port Deposit’s mayor and town council that a 500,000-square foot building is a golden ticket for a site such as this.
“They are good sites for a distribution or fulfillment type activity or data centers,” Cassard said at the town meeting.
According to Sprenkle, the site work is in keeping with lingering environmental concerns.
“The current activity includes clearing of vegetation of approximately 60-70 acres (within the 422 acre Phase 1 parcel). Once this activity is complete, and necessary approvals are finalized, crews will (1) mobilize to remove all vegetation including trees and stumps, (2) implement necessary sediment, erosion and stormwater management, and (3) begin tilling the soil to address any potential materials of concern,” Sprenkle said via email.
The BDC reached an agreement with the Navy last year that keeps crews on hand throughout the process to immediately address anything found when ground is broken. Although it has undergone several clean ups there remains measurable amounts of asbestos, which changed the planned use of the property and eliminated residential components.
The name of a potential tenant for this Phase 1 construction remains a mystery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.