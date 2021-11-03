Newark’s R. Dean Shippy will be one of 50 vendors at the 48th annual Tri-State Bottle Collectors and Diggers Club Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show and Sale at the Singerly Fire Hall in Elkton on Nov. 7.
Newark’s R. Dean Shippy displays a milk bottle from the old Richards Dairy, which was on Elkton Road. Shippy will be one of 50 collectors at the 48th annual Tri-State Bottle Collectors and Diggers Club Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show and Sale at the Singerly Fire Hall in Elkton on Nov. 7.
PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
NEWARK — The basement of R. Dean Shippy’s home in Newark is covered in milk bottles, each one telling a story of how the industry has changed since the time Newark was home to 17 companies making milk products.
“It tells the history of the dairy industry,” Shippy, a former professor at University of Delaware said when asked about the significance of milk bottles. “Milk is a universal product that we all enjoy on our cereals. It gives you a history of how that has progressed.”
The milk industry consolidated across the country as pasteurization of milk became commonplace, as smaller diaries could not afford the equipment necessary to process milk.
Now in the entire state of Delaware there are only 2 dairies left, Hy-Point Farms and Lewes Dairy.
“At one time there were over 300 Delaware bottles,” Shippy said.
From 9-2 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 7, Shippey and 50 other collectors will present their wares at the 48th annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles show and Sale at the Singerly Fire Hall in Elkton. The event is run by the Tri-State Bottle Collectors and Diggers Club, a non profit focused on promoting antique bottle collecting.
Shippy has one bottle from the Naval Academy dating to 1914. The Navy had its own dairy until the 1990’s, because midshipmen would get sick from raw milk before pasteurization was common.
Shippy was born and raised on a dairy farm in Michigan. He moved to Newark to get a master’s degree from the University of Delaware, and stayed in the area as a faculty member of the School of Agriculture. Shippy began collecting bottles in the 1980s, focusing on Delaware and College milk bottles. Colleges would either produce their own milk, or use milk from a local dairy as a marketing tool.
“Some of the colleges would have a local dairy put the college name on the bottle,” Shippy said. “It was just something to help promote the college.”
Readers interested in more information about the Antique Bottles and Collectibles show can contact Dave Brown at 302-388-9311. Along with bottles, jars, stoneware, small table antiques, advertising and other collectibles will be for sale. Along with milk, antique bottles for beer, soda, poison, medicine, and other production will also be for sale by other vendors. Shippy said the event draws between 250 and 500 people. Admission costs $3.00 with children under 12 getting in for free.
