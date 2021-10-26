PORT DEPOSIT — Acknowledging that the current signs are worn and weary, the mayor and council is in the process of replacing the signs that welcome visitors to the town.
Vicki Rinkerman, town administrator, brought out all the possible designs Tuesday night to finalize the selection and move forward with getting estimates. The council agreed on the dark blue with bright white lettering that will read “Welcome to Port Deposit — A Waterfront Historic Town.”
That greeting is slightly different than what shows on the mock ups, which Councilman Tom Knight said did not really describe the best feature of Port Deposit.
“We’re historic and we’re waterfront,” Knight said. “The granite is nice but it’s not why people come here. Historic and waterfront is pretty straightforward.”
Mayor Bob Kuhs said he liked the deep blue background but wondered if yellow wouldn’t be a better option for the sake of visibility.
Councilman Dar Berlin suggested the town consider installing solar lights at each sign.
“Or use reflective paint,” Rinkerman suggested. “It’s all doable.”
Rinkerman said the plan is to erect one at each of four entrances to Port Deposit.
“We could put them on granite or wood,” she said. While the stone option could be costly, Kuhs pointed out that getting the granite would not be an issue as the town owns the former granite quarry on the edge of town.
There’s no deadline for getting the signs erected.
