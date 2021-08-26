ELKON — Showcase on Main is presenting their first musical from Aug. 27- Sept. 5, with “The Spitfire Grill,” a musical based on the 1996 film of the same name, focusing on a small town café and a woman Percy Talbott, recently released from prison.
Director Lee Lewis said he was first drawn to the production because of it’s music, which is primarily country.
“It’s all about his small town in the Midwest and this one main street where everything happens on this Main Street,” Lewis said. “So I just thought this would be the perfect setting to do that, being here on Main Street.”
Actress Darby McLaughlin, who stars as Percy Talbott, said she was also a fan of the musical. She said her character is very sarcastic but is still very sweet and endearing.
“I love Percy because I think she’s tormented but in a very beautifully broken way,” McLaughlin, who has performed in several productions at the Milburn Stone Theater, said.
Lewis said one of the most exciting parts of the production was being able to have a rehearsal process again after 16 months.
“You spend two months rehearsing with this group of people and you form this temporary family,” Lewis said.
Lewis also said he is looking forward to being able to interact with an audience, and hear applause.
“Every actor and every director does a show for that applause,” Lewis said.
McLaughlin said “The Spitfire Grill,” is not a play that is preformed very often, making it a unique experience for many in the audience. She said the show is also very emotional, and hopes it has a great impact on the audience.
“It’s going to tug on your heartstrings in a good way and a way that’s going to make you kind of feel vulnerable,” McLaughlin said.
The whole cast is vaccinated and will be preforming unmasked. There is no mask requirement for audience members, but masks are encouraged for unvaccinated people. Tickets cost $20. The play will be at Showcase on Main at 112 W Main St, on 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.