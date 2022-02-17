ELKTON — Showcase on Main, the performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Elkton, is currently seeking a new location because a new landlord, seeking a different tenant, has bought the building.
The new owner of 112 West Main Street, is buying the space from current owner Haze Holdings, a company based in Florida, and intends to put a restaurant in the space, Showcase on Main Artistic Director Lee Lewis said. As of Thursday, property records did not reflect the change in ownership.
Lewis, who also is the general manager of Elk River Brewing Company, hopes to stay close to downtown Elkton. The stage opened in Oct. 2019, with much of that time being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic causing the temporary shutdown of many events.
“I’m hoping the new location we find will be a long term solution for us,” Lewis said.
Lewis will especially miss the Main Street community in Elkton and the role Showcase on Main played in drawing people to the town.
“It was part of us trying to make Main Street Elkton a destination,” Lewis said. “You could have dinner at Central Tavern, see a show, and close your night by having a drink at Elk River Brewing.”
Showcase on Main has hosted plays, like last year’s musical “The Spitfire Grill,” along with other events, such as regular magic shows through a partnership with Elkton Magic. Lewis hopes the move does not damage the progress the venue has made in gaining a local following.
“We are really starting to ramp things up and get buy-in from the community,” Lewis said. “I’m really hoping that this doesn’t cause a hiccup in that.”
Cecil County Arts Council Director Annmarie Hamilton said there are only three dedicated performing arts venues in the county, Showcase on Main, Cecil College – which presents shows through the Milburn Stone Theatre – and Streetlamp Productions. Hamilton emphasized how restaurants often saw increased business before a performance at Showcase.
“People need places to go and things to do,” Hamilton said. “And what’s better than the arts for scratching that itch.”
Showcase on Main has booked a short term lease with the current owners of the space, allowing them to put on shows until June. The rent, however, is twice what Lewis previously paid, which – coupled with the additional costs of moving to a new venue – has led him to seek donations through a GoFundMe to help weather the change. Lee hopes to announce the venue’s new location in the coming weeks. Readers can support the GoFundMe at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-showcase-transition-to-a-new-home-in-elkton?.
