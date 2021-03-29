CECIL COUNTY — A fast-moving, intense storm blew through Cecil County on Sunday afternoon, leaving downed trees and road signs among the damage in its wake.
Chris Strong, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling, Va., said Monday that it has been determined all that damage did not come from a tornado.
"Everything we have so far indicates straight line winds," Strong said. "The evidence we have ... there is no reason to believe it was a tornado."
He added there was nothing on radar showing rotational winds during the storm.
The closest thing to a funnel cloud was a confirmed water spout on the Bohemia River. Video of the spout shows the funnel in the area of Route 213, but it was already receding as it was being filmed, Strong said.
on social media, people reported trees or utility poles down in the Port Deposit-Colora area, Elkton, North East. Power flickered in some areas and went off for a time in others.
Strong said microbursts or straight line winds are often mistaken for a tornado. While tornadoes are not uncommon in these parts, he said there were no confirmed sightings Sunday.
"If it's a strong tornado, it's pretty obvious," he said. "But the weaker types of tornadoes we get around here, with 80-90 mile per hour winds, versus a thunderstorm, the wind damage is not a lot of difference."
Weather investigators look at the damage patterns.
"If it's in the same direction, it's straight line winds. If it's random, it was a tornado," he explained.
Anyone with photos or video of the storm damage is welcome to submit it via email to lwx-report@noaa.gov
