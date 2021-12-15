Santa Claus arrived in a side car, leading a long line of law enforcement vehicles — lights snd sirens running — from Singerly Fire Company to Walmart for the 10th Annual Shop With A Cop Cecil County Sunday.
Children arrive with their assigned law enforcement officer to Shop With A Cop at Walmart in Elkton Sunday. Thirteen agencies sent representatives including North East and Rising Sun Police Department.
Children arrive with their assigned law enforcement officer to Shop With A Cop at Walmart in Elkton Sunday. Thirteen agencies sent representatives including North East and Rising Sun Police Department.
Cecil County Councilman Bill Coutz and Capt. Jimmy Russell with the Maryland State Police help Dean Gondek-Smith choose a coat, one of the required purchases made with the Shop With A Cop Cecil County funds assigned each child.
While the children and their assigned police officers have lunch and meet with Santa, volunteers worked in another section of Singerly Fire Company to wrap all the presents the children in the Shop With A Cop program purchased.
Santa Claus arrived in a side car, leading a long line of law enforcement vehicles — lights snd sirens running — from Singerly Fire Company to Walmart for the 10th Annual Shop With A Cop Cecil County Sunday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Children arrive with their assigned law enforcement officer to Shop With A Cop at Walmart in Elkton Sunday. Thirteen agencies sent representatives including North East and Rising Sun Police Department.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Children arrive with their assigned law enforcement officer to Shop With A Cop at Walmart in Elkton Sunday. Thirteen agencies sent representatives including North East and Rising Sun Police Department.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Officer Chuck Lowery with Elkton Police Department and his wife Kelsey help Ayesha Akhtar, 8, choose which craft supplies she wants to purchase with her Shop With A Cop funds Sunday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Evan Campanella, an officer with Homeland Security, is the dad of two daughters so helping Holly Amann, 7, choose a dress was no big deal.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Mackayla Ross, 9, decides if she wants the blue jeans being held aloft by Ofc. Christine DeVito with Maryland Natural Resources Police.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Chase Bristow, left, approves of the choice of hoverboards made by Dimitri Shaw, center. Overseeing the two was 1st Sgt. Colin Bristow of the Maryland State Police.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Rachel Smith and Sgt. Gerry Morgan with Perryville Police Department were assigned to help Kavin Shepeard make his Shop With A Cop selections Sunday at Walmart in Elkton.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Port Deposit Chief of Police Susan Smith escorted Harleigh Grove, 3, through her Shop With A Cop purchases Sunday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Ofc. 1st Class Devin Anthony with the Elkton Police Department and Julie Patrick help Flori Rosales, 10, choose clothing during the 10th Annual Shop With A Cop Cecil County Sunday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Zaire Baxter got presents for his mom and step dad before selecting this pellet pistol for himself. Checking the equipment out is Cpl. Tim Graham with the Maryland State Police Aviation Division.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Lt. Michael Holmes with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office catches a shopping cart ride from Zander Lucas-Pratt, 6, his assigned Shop With A Cop charge.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Cecil County Councilman Bill Coutz and Capt. Jimmy Russell with the Maryland State Police help Dean Gondek-Smith choose a coat, one of the required purchases made with the Shop With A Cop Cecil County funds assigned each child.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Some of the 200 volunteers on hand Sunday for the Shop With A Cop Cecil County event held Sunday check in at Singerly Fire Company.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
While the children and their assigned police officers have lunch and meet with Santa, volunteers worked in another section of Singerly Fire Company to wrap all the presents the children in the Shop With A Cop program purchased.
PHOTO COURTESY OF DONNA LOGAN
Wrapping paper was flying as the 200 volunteers worked to wrap each gift that the children in the Shop With A Cop Cecil County program purchased Sunday morning at Walmart in Elkton.
ELKTON — By the numbers: 67 children from 37 families were joined by law enforcement from 13 agencies Sunday for the 10th Annual Cecil County Shop With a Cop.
The morning began with donuts and hot chocolate at Singerly Fire Company, followed by a lights-and-sirens ride to the Walmart Super Center on Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
Through Shop with a Cop, each child was given an allotment of money to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves and their families.
Once in the store, the children fanned out with their uniformed escorts to shop from a list. Each list included essential items like clothing and shoes, which some shoppers purchased more eagerly than others. The toy section was considered the Golden Ticket.
“I start with my needs and then my wants,” said Mackayla Ross, 9. She had help from Ofc. Christine DeVito with the Maryland Natural Resources Police. Her wants included a VR (virtual reality) system.
Holly Amann also agreed to shop for clothes with the help of Evan Campanella from the Department of Homeland Security.
“I’ll get some clothes, a scooter, and some toys,” Amann, 7, said. She would definitely be buying LOL, a line of dolls and accessories.
Watching the children and officers happily shopping brought tears to the eyes of Amy McNicoll.
“This is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen,” the Elkton woman said. “Like police officers don’t do enough already.”
When the shopping was complete the youngsters and their new-found police friends headed back to Singerly for lunch and a meeting with Santa while some 200 volunteers wrapped those gifts.
Jimmy Russell, president of the SWAC board of directors, couldn’t say enough about all the people and organizations that made the day a tremendous success.
“Especially for the short amount of time we had to prepare,” Russell said Tuesday.
The pandemic canceled last year’s SWAC and Russell said the board hesitated and debated whether it would happen in 2021.
“Now we’re already planning for next year,” he said. ‘We’ll gather in January and review everything.”
That includes the fundraising, which was also stymied by COVID. In 2019 SWAC was able to provide for 109 children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.