ELKTON — By the numbers: 67 children from 37 families were joined by law enforcement from 13 agencies Sunday for the 10th Annual Cecil County Shop With a Cop.

The morning began with donuts and hot chocolate at Singerly Fire Company, followed by a lights-and-sirens ride to the Walmart Super Center on Pulaski Highway in Elkton.

Through Shop with a Cop, each child was given an allotment of money to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves and their families.

Once in the store, the children fanned out with their uniformed escorts to shop from a list. Each list included essential items like clothing and shoes, which some shoppers purchased more eagerly than others. The toy section was considered the Golden Ticket.

“I start with my needs and then my wants,” said Mackayla Ross, 9. She had help from Ofc. Christine DeVito with the Maryland Natural Resources Police. Her wants included a VR (virtual reality) system.

Holly Amann also agreed to shop for clothes with the help of Evan Campanella from the Department of Homeland Security.

“I’ll get some clothes, a scooter, and some toys,” Amann, 7, said. She would definitely be buying LOL, a line of dolls and accessories.

Watching the children and officers happily shopping brought tears to the eyes of Amy McNicoll.

“This is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen,” the Elkton woman said. “Like police officers don’t do enough already.”

When the shopping was complete the youngsters and their new-found police friends headed back to Singerly for lunch and a meeting with Santa while some 200 volunteers wrapped those gifts.

Jimmy Russell, president of the SWAC board of directors, couldn’t say enough about all the people and organizations that made the day a tremendous success.

“Especially for the short amount of time we had to prepare,” Russell said Tuesday.

The pandemic canceled last year’s SWAC and Russell said the board hesitated and debated whether it would happen in 2021.

“Now we’re already planning for next year,” he said. ‘We’ll gather in January and review everything.”

That includes the fundraising, which was also stymied by COVID. In 2019 SWAC was able to provide for 109 children.

For more information on Shop With A Cop Cecil County go to https://www.shopwithacopcc.com/.

