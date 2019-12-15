ELKTON — Brantley Hill had the best seat for Saturday’s impromptu Christmas light show as scores of police cruisers snaked through town, with blue and white lights flashing, for the eighth annual Shop with a Cop.
Brantley, 6, was perched in the front seat of Maryland State Police Lt. Sean Jackson’s truck, as part of the slow procession to the Elkton Walmart. Once they arrived, a shopping spree for clothes and toys awaited them.
“We want to get up in front so we can get to the bicycles first. We might even have to pull a Talladega and race on ahead,” Jackson joked, making Brantley giggle.
Brantley was one of 108 children in Cecil County chosen for this year’s Shop With a Cop, a charitable effort that bestows a $300 shopping spree for children in need. Children are nominated by social services, Cecil County Public Schools, law enforcement and local churches. The nonprofit’s board of directors then vets the nominations for final selections.
“I really didn’t know anything about it until one of his teachers brought it up to me,” said Loretta Halton, Brantley’s mom. All four of her sons were participating in Shop with a Cop for the first time.
“I didn’t tell them anything, just that this morning we needed to get up and go. But they all love firefighters and cops, so once they found out about what it was, they just lit up,” she said. “Brantley has always said he wanted to be a trooper, so he was over the moon when he found out he’d be with one for the day.”
Brantley did get a bicycle and a giant Nerf gun among other toys by the end of the morning. Volunteers helped transport them back to Singerly Fire Company so scores of volunteers could wrap them up so the children would have something to unwrap on Christmas morning.
He also shared some giggles with his partner, Jackson, along the way. After some coaxing, Brantley pressed buttons to make the police cruiser's siren go off — even timed with to startle some passing law enforcement officers. During the parade of police cars down Main Street, Brantley used the PA system to wish people a merry Christmas.
With more than a hundred kids and 96 law enforcement officers involved, this year’s Shop with a Cop was the biggest event to date.
Jackson, who participated for the first time, was overwhelmed by the show of support the community had for this event.
“I had no idea it was this large. Just considering the number of people needed to put something like this on, to choose the kids, getting the gift cards for the spree, the donated food for breakfast — it’s truly incredible what people can do for each other,” Jackson said.
MSP Maj. Michael Tagliaferri was paired up with Brandon James and helped him choose between Paw Patrol watches, cars or action figures.
“It’s my first time, and it’s just overwhelming to see the kindness from the community. It’s not something you see every day,” Tagliaferri said.
Others who had done it before like Perryville Ofc. Dave Leas, acknowledged that there was mad rush that came with bringing scores of children to a Walmart during the holiday shopping season. But still, he wanted to help out. This year, his 18-year-old granddaughter was also volunteering.
“There’s only so many chances we can get to give kids a positive experience with law enforcement, and it’s a great cause,” Leas said. “It’s a great opportunity to help out the community and make a positive impact.”
But for Loretta Halton, this would give her kids a Christmas they would never forget.
“It’s just an awesome experience. I’m a single mom so we take it day by day,” she said. “Any help is great — especially if it’s getting the boys excited for Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.