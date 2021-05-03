RISING SUN — Maryland State Police troopers captured three teens wanted in connection with Delaware shootings over the weekend, after a police chase that covered approximately 30 miles on Sunday night and ended near Rising Sun, according to agency officials.
Investigators identified two of the suspects as brothers Anthony and Maurice Harrigan, both of whom are 17-year-old Wilmington, Del., residents who are charged as adults with numerous offenses, police reported. They identified the remaining suspect as Stanley Reese Jones, 18, of Claymont, Del., police said. He, too, is facing numerous criminal charges, police added.
Delaware State Police investigators contacted a representative at MSP’s JFK Memorial Highway Barrack near Perryville shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday and reported that a black Jeep Patriot occupied by three suspects was heading toward Maryland from Delaware, police reported.
“(MSP) troopers were advised that the vehicle was stolen and was wanted in connection with multiple shootings in Wilmington, Del. over the weekend. A description of the suspect vehicle was broadcast to all Maryland law enforcement in the area,” an MSP spokesperson said.
At approximately 10:15 p.m. Sunday, less than 30 minutes after DSP had contacted MSP, a trooper assigned to the JFK Barrack spotted a black Jeep traveling southbound on I-95 near Havre de Grace in Harford County, police reported.
While the trooper followed the suspect vehicle, the barrack duty officer requested aerial support from MSP’s Aviation Command, police said. Simultaneously, police added, additional troopers from that barrack took positions around the area in preparation to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen Jeep.
The Jeep exited southbound I-95 at Exit 77 near Edgewood and traveled north on Route 24, before turning right onto Singer Road — where troopers in three marked MSP patrol cars activated their vehicles’ emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, according to police.
Moments later, the driver of the Jeep — later identified as Anthony Harrigan — intentionally rammed two of the patrol cars, before speeding away, police allege.
The police chase then continued onto southbound Route 924 and northbound Route 24, before reaching northbound U.S. 1 and crossing the Susquehanna River into Cecil County, according to police.
Once in the Conowingo area of Cecil County, the suspect vehicle led pursuing troopers on Route 273 and Route 276, before turning onto Route 275 — where the Jeep went off the road, ran into a tree line and came to rest, police said. At that point, police added, the three suspects abandoned the Jeep and ran into the woods.
With the assistance of an MSP helicopter crew that conducted an overhead search, on-ground troopers learned that the three suspects were running in different directions, police reported.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. Sunday, approximately one hour after DSP initially had alerted MSP of the situation, troopers assigned to the JFK Barrack, the North East Barrack and the Bel Air Barrack captured the three suspects at different places, police said.
One was arrested adjacent to a housing division, the second in a nearby trailer park and the remaining suspect in a wooded area close to where the Jeep had crashed, police added.
“The length of the police pursuit was approximately 30 miles. Two firearms that were discarded during the incident were located along the route of the pursuit. No troopers were injured during the incident,” the MSP spokesperson summarized.
Wilmington (Del.) Police Department detectives and crime scene technicians assisted MSP troopers and members of the agency’s Homicide Unit in the Cecil County part of the investigation, police reported.
Information regarding the weekend shootings in Wilmington that allegedly involved the three suspects was unavailable, as of Tuesday.
Jones, one of the two passengers in the Jeep, is facing 11 charges, including vehicle theft, loaded handgun in a vehicle and resisting arrest, according to Cecil County District Court records. On Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, Jones remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, court records show.
MSP officials reported that brothers Anthony and Maurice Harrigan are facing similar charges as Jones, including multiple firearm offenses. Anthony Harrigan is facing four counts of first-degree assault, which relate to the alleged ramming of the MSP vehicles, according to police.
Although MSP officials reported that the Harrigan brothers have been charged as adults, additional information about their cases — including their bond statuses — was not available in Cecil County District Court public records.
