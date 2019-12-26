CECIL COUNTY – Standing in the midst of strangers who had just carried out an act of kindness, Desheah Lyles was overcome with emotion Saturday morning inside the living room of her Elkton townhouse.
“I'm very grateful,” Lyles told the visitors, wiping tears from her eyes.
Lyles thanked the group, which was comprised of approximately 10 Tome School girls basketball team members and a few supervising adults.
Moments earlier, those teens had walked into that townhouse carrying bags filled with Christmas gifts purchased especially for Lyles and her four at-home children, ages 7 through 19.
Providing presents for her children this year wouldn't have been possible for Lyles, whose husband was incarcerated earlier in 2019, leaving her to take care of the youngsters as a single parent.
Lyles' children have been struggling emotionally, trying to adjust, and so has she, according to the mother.
The thoughtful act of generosity bestowed upon the Lyles family on Saturday, however, served as a bright spot in an otherwise bleak year.
“This is a huge help. This is a time that makes me want to smile. I will see my children happy. I'm excited,” Lyles told the Cecil Whig.
She paused briefly, before marveling over the much-needed helping hand.
“For someone who doesn't even know us to do something so wonderful, that speaks a lot for Cecil County,” Lyles said, adding, “This was above and beyond, and I'm overwhelmed.”
The Lyles family was one of 23 families in Cecil and Harford counties that were paid such gift-bearing visits Saturday by teens on school and community sports teams in this region.
It was made possible by the Shooting Santas Foundation, which, now in its 19th year, heads the annual holiday season charity effort.
Supplementing the volunteer work by Shooting Santas this year was “Hunting for the Holidays,” a group founded by Justin Vann of Vann Enterprises, LLC, in Cecil County. That group raised money and shopped for gifts, which its members then delivered to four of the families on Saturday.
Broken down into several Shooting Santas gift-delivery teams — each with a list of assigned families, addresses and arrival times — approximately 100 student athletes, who were chaperoned by adults, visited 19 of the families, including the Lyles family.
“Everything you have here, you deserve it,” Kevin Lundin, an Upper Bay Counseling & Family Services representative, told Lyles on Saturday morning, referring to the bags of gifts now occupying a section of her living room.
With his words, tears, once again, welled up in Lyles' eyes. Standing nearby, the teens watched the warm scene play out.
Lyles hugged Lundin and a few of the other visitors, moments before they left her townhouse and headed to their next scheduled stop.
Lundin told the Cecil Whig that, as in years past, Upper Bay Counseling & Family Services employees selected the Shooting Santas families. The UBCFS serves as a Shooting Santas partner.
Having interacted with members of some of those families as clients, the UBCFS workers were able to make assessments in preparation for Saturday, he reported.
“We made an inventory of needs and wants,” Lundin said.
He explained that the families have been beset by “tragic events,” including a death in the family or the incarceration of a parent or the loss of job.
“It's really big stuff and without this (Shooting Santas), Christmas just wouldn't happen for these families,” Lundin emphasized, adding that, given those circumstances, it is understandable why some recipients are “overcome with emotion,” as was Lyles, when the gift-bearing teams arrive at their homes.
In addition to showing the teen athletes the power of community service, Shooting Santas gives them a front-row seat to see the positive impact it can have on people.
“The kids raise all the money. Then they shop for all the gifts with the money they raised. Then they come to the families' homes and deliver the gifts. They get to meet the people they are helping and see their reaction,” Lundin said. “That's what's so cool about it.”
Teen athletes on gift-delivery teams have been known to walk away from homes with moist eyes, having just witnessed tears of gratitude shed by overwhelmed beneficiaries, according to past reports.
(The UBCFS workers had told the selected families when they should be at home for the scheduled gift deliveries during Saturday's day-long operation.)
Shooting Santas
Shooting Santas was started 19 years ago by Mike Blizzard and his wife, Kristin, who is a physical education teacher at Bohemia Manor Middle School.
Mike, now retired, coached six girls basketball teams over many years, including at Perryville High School and at nearby Havre de Grace High School.
“Our motto is: We don't want any child to wake up on Christmas morning and think that Santa forgot to visit them,” Kristin said, describing Shooting Santas as a “faith-based organization.”
On Saturday, Mike sported a full Santa Claus suit, flowing white beard and all, as he made the rounds behind the wheel of a pickup truck. Clad in regular street clothes, Kristin also made some gift-delivery visits.
Shooting Santas raised approximately $15,000 to the help the 23 selected families this year, according to Kristin, who noted that, during the past 19 years, the organization has generated more than $300,000 in seasonal charity money.
At the outset, back in 2001, the Havre de Grace High School girls basketball team coached by Mike raised enough money to help one needy family during the Christmas holidays.
“He started it because he wanted his players to give back to the community,” Kristin explained.
As far as the number of families helped — and the extent of that help — Shooting Santas has grown significantly during the past two decades.
Last year, for example, the organization helped 16 families — seven fewer than this year's number. One of the people helped last year was a Port Deposit woman who was gifted with a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, which solved a major transportation problem for her.
(This year, the organization was able to give a Cecil County teen a dirt bike, along with all of the other presents purchased for the 23 families in the two counties.)
Shooting Santas started as a charity based solely on the efforts of the Havre de Grace High School girls basketball team members.
Over the years, it has raised money during a competitive event held on a specific day in September.
It works this way: Each member of a participating school basketball team shoots 50 foul shoots. A player receives donations for every foul shot he or she makes, after collecting pledges from friends and family.
To accommodate this year's additions of regional baseball and softball teams, each of those players was thrown 25 pitches on the event day, and he or she received pledged donations for every hit.
Taking part in the 2019 Shooting Santas effort, including Saturday's gift deliveries, were members of girls basketball teams at North East High School, the Tome School in North East and the Wilmington (Del.) Charter School.
Also participating were members of the Delaware Fury girls softball team, the Hickory Hornets boys baseball team in Harford County and the Towson Recreation Program.
Shopping for families in need
Friday afternoon, the day before delivering gifts to families, the athletic teams split into groups and shopped for presents at the Elkton Walmart.
Each group was given a budget, the age and gender of their recipient, and a list of general items that person needed or wanted. Otherwise, it was up to the athletes to decide what to purchase.
Chloe Bowers and Nora Messer, members of the girls basketball team at the Charter School of Wilmington, participated in Shooting Santas for the first time this year.
Bowers said it was challenging to shop for a stranger, but that she and Messer got the hang of it as they went along.
"Shopping for the clothes was kind of hard because we got an age, but we wouldn’t know exactly what they wanted … But we got to pick out two different sets, so I think we got a good idea of what to get," she said.
Madison Tadalan, Cailyn Hawley and Catie Roberts, all sophomores and members of the girls basketball team at North East High School, were participating in Shooting Santas for their second year.
Tadalan said she tried to think what someone the age of their gift recipients would enjoy.
“You also have to take into consideration the age and realize ‘Hey, this would be really fun for a 4 year old or a 2 year old,'" she said.
Meanwhile, Roberts put herself in the place of the children to find stuff she would like if she were them.
“I personally think ‘Oh, this is cute,'" she said. "I think about my situation, if I was getting this stuff what I would want.”
Hawley said it felt "really good" to participate in Shooting Santas and help families in need.
“It means a lot because I know that if I were in the position where we didn’t have much, I would really appreciate getting a chance to have a Christmas," she said.
Messer said that the Shooting Santas experience reminded her of the privileges she and many of her peers have, and allowed them to pay their good fortune forward to families who do not have as much.
“I know most of us come from a really good background where we have families that can help us with all of this at Christmas — families that can provide for a nice Christmas," she said It was really nice to help other families who can’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.