Cecil County Sheriff's Office is looking for Sean Timothy Mayfield, 28, in connection with a fight in a Chesapeake City community Friday afternoon. Deputies say two men -- including Mayfield -- were beating a third man and one of those two fired a single shot at a woman who tried to break up the fight. The bullet from the handgun struck no one.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — A fight between three people Friday afternoon on Buddy Boulevard in the Chesapeake Estates community led to gunfire, which a spokesman for the Cecil County Sheriff's Office reports struck no one.
With one suspect in custody, Capt. Stephen Brownhill said a second person is being sought. That person has been identified as Sean Timothy Mayfield, 28, no known address. Brownhill did not identify the person in custody, but added charges are pending.
Brownhill said deputies arrived to the Chesapeake City area at 3:03 p.m. to a report of a fight in the road.
"Two suspects were beating one victim," Brownhill said, adding one suspect used a handgun to pistol whip the victim. "A female bystander tried to intervene, and a suspect fired one shot in her direction."
The bullet did not strike anyone.
Early in the investigation, a reverse 9-1-1 call was placed to residents in that vicinity warning them of the incident.
Both Maryland and Delaware State Police assisted in the investigation with MSP K-9s on duty.
Brownhill said the investigation is being forwarded to the Cecil County State's Attorney.
